UOSSM-Canada Condemns Israel's Ongoing War on Hospitals, Healthcare Workers and Infrastructure

Canada Well and 30 other wells destroyed by the Israeli Army enabling death by starvation and dehydration in addition to ongoing bombardment

Eyewitness Account of recently returning physicians from Gaza

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - 11 months of relentless indiscriminate carpet bombing of Gaza. Over 40,000 have been officially killed. Starvation is now also becoming the cause of death due to the illegal and immoral blockade on entry of food, water and medical care. It is estimated that 186,000 or more deaths are attributable to this current war on Gaza (1) Outbreaks of polio and hepatitis as well as other diseases are now widespread.(2) More children have been killed in Gaza over the first 8 months of the Israeli assault (15,780) than children killed globally over the past 4 yrs. (12,193) according to UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, between 2019 and 2022. (3) In June 2024 'Save the Children' organization revealed that in addition to more than 15,000 children being killed in Gaza a further 21,000 children are missing including at least 4,000 estimated to be buried under collapsed buildings or buried in mass graves or burnt alive or kidnapped.

(4) North American physicians on the ground have confirmed that the Rafah crossing has now been totally destroyed by the Israeli forces. It is no longer possible for aid trucks to enter Gaza and the people there are completely cut off from the delivery of food, water or health care. Due to the incessant carpet-bombing, Gaza is now no longer inhabitable. Israel's military blew up more than 30 water wells in Gaza this month including the Canada Well built by Canadian Taxpayers dollars which was destroyed on July 29, 2024 essentially destroying any access to clean water in Gaza. Israel as an occupying force is obligated to provide protection for the people and the territory it is occupying. Canada must respect and uphold the rulings of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court and urgently call for the protection of civilians, provision of humanitarian aid and evacuation of wounded children and family members out of Gaza.

Canadian physicians have been bravely serving in Gaza providing urgent medical relief and present their eyewitness accounts of the horrific deaths and destruction taking place daily in Gaza.

Dr. Anas AlKassem - Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations (UOSSM)

Dr Amgad ElSherif – Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations (UOSSM)

About UOSSM

Union Of Medical Care And Relief Organizations (UOSSM) is a Canadian non profit humanitarian organization supporting health-related needs and well-being of people and communities affected by crises, through the building of sustainable health-related services and reducing human suffering.

The following demands are presented on behalf of more than 3000 Canadian physicians.immediately end the blockade on food, water, and medical supplies for the people of Gaza immediately stop the bombing and impose a full and complete arms embargo on Israel. provide immediate emergency visas to Palestinians who are survivors of rape, trauma and torture as well as those with complex medical injuries

