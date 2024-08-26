Over 3000 physicians and 16 medical and humanitarian organizations demand a full and complete arms embargo on Israel

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - On August 26, 2024 medical and humanitarian organizations demand the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the NDP to enforce a full and complete arms embargo on Israel in recognition of the ongoing war crimes and crimes against humanity as well as plausible genocide of the people of Gaza.

Press Conference to be held on Friday August 30, 2024 virtually.

We are alarmed that Canada is engaging in violation of Canadian and International Law by supplying Israel with munitions:

The M933A1 120mm High Explosive mortar cartridges with M783 fuzes that are going to be shipped to Israel via the U.S. is illegal under Canadian and International law. This is in violation of Articles 6(3), 7, and 11 of the Arms Trade Treaty, as well as Article 1 of the Geneva Convention." as we cannot disseminate any defamatory content.

Article 6(3) of the ATT, renders illegal the transfer of arms if there is a reasonable suspicion of use in commission of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, or attacks on civilians. A recent press release dated August 15, 2024 outlines the details in which Canada is complicit in the transfer of weapons being shipped to Israel despite claims that the arms exports have been cancelled. Weapons exported to Israel have been used indiscriminately against civilians and public infrastructure in Gaza. The healthcare system within Gaza has suffered a complete collapse and the ability of international charitable organizations to provide medical relief has been severely impeded.

Over 40,000 Palestinians have been officially killed by the Israeli army. Starvation is also being used as a weapon of plausible genocide due to the illegal and immoral blockade on entry of food, water and medical care. It is estimated that 186,000 or more deaths are attributable to this current war on Gaza (Lancet, 2024). In June 2024, Save the Children organization revealed that in addition to more than 16,000 children being killed in Gaza, a further 21,000 children are missing including at least 4,000 estimated to be buried under collapsed buildings or buried in mass graves or burnt alive or kidnapped.

Due to the incessant carpet-bombing, Gaza is now no longer inhabitable. Israel's military bombed more than 30 water wells in Gaza this month including the Canada Well built by Canadian taxpayers' dollars which was destroyed on July 29, 2024 essentially destroying any access to clean water in Gaza. Israel as an occupying force is obligated to provide protection for the people and the territory it is occupying. Canada must respect and uphold the rulings of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court and cannot supply arms to Israel directly or indirectly through the US. We cannot continue to be complicit in this war on children. We demand a full and complete arms embargo on Israel.

Sincerely,

Canadians in Support of Refugees in Dire Need (CSRDN), Jews Say No to Genocide, Doctors For Humanity (DFH), Justice For All (JFA), Action 4 Palestine: Healthcare Workers Coalition, United For Peace – Canadian Interfaith Coalition, Canadian Muslim Healthcare Network (CMHN), Third Pillar, Medicins du Quebec contre le genocide a Gaza, Just Peace Advocates/Mouvement Pour Une Paix Juste, Independent Jewish Voices -Toronto, Ontario Palestinian Rights Association (OPRA), Palestinian and Jewish Unity (PAJU), Ottawa Healthcare Professionals for Palestine, Humanity Auxilium, Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations-Canada / Union des Organisations de Secours et Soins Medicaux ( UOSSM)

