UOSSM Canada appeals for an immediate end to the drone attacks and targeted bombing, and to lift the siege on the Indonesian Hospital, one of the few remaining hospitals in North Gaza, and demands immediate access to international monitors to document and report on recent events at the Indonesian Hospital

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 18, 2025 /CNW/ - UOSSM Canada is appealing to the international community to demand an immediate end to the drone attacks, bombings, and of the siege laid on the Indonesian Hospital on May 16, 2025. Over the past 24 hours, the Indonesian hospital has been surrounded by armed drones, firing at anyone in the vicinity, and at patients, one of whom has been killed.

The hospital, operated jointly by UOSSM Canada and UOSSM USA, is now the last lifeline for hundreds of wounded civilians in desperate need of surgical and medical care.

The Indonesian Hospital was serving 500 patients daily when the Israeli army demanded evacuation last week, forcing sick and disabled patients with iv poles, oxygen masks, open wounds, and amputations out onto the street – only 40 people remain in the hospital and doctors and medical staff are refusing to leave.

Security threats, drone attacks, and a complete blockade of entry and exit have rendered the hospital entirely non-operational. The surroundings of the hospital have been targeted so closely as to cause walls to crack and ceilings to collapse. Attempts to reach or evacuate wounded individuals in the hospital's vicinity have been met with live fire, effectively turning the facility into a kill zone for the most vulnerable.

"'Quadcopter' drones are surrounding us. An Israeli drone targeted a person near the hospital, which is located in the northern Gaza Strip. Up until now, we have been unable to move to rescue him. The drones are firing at anyone who moves in the vicinity of the hospital and are preventing entry and exit." said Dr. Marwan Al-Sultan, Hospital Director.

UOSSM is calling on all governments, international humanitarian organizations, and UN agencies to respect the sanctity of life and international law and immediately stop the drone attacks. We call for the safe reopening of the Indonesian Hospital. The Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law, including Article 12 of the First Geneva Convention, clearly state that "medical units must be respected and protected at all times and shall not be the object of attack." Furthermore, every patient has the right to receive medical treatment without delay or discrimination, as affirmed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the World Medical Association's Declaration of Geneva. Finally, international monitors are urgently needed to prevent further illegal attacks and to document what has occurred.

All this is happening in the context of a larger siege on Gaza. The 77-day complete blockade of food and humanitarian supplies means that many are dying daily from lack of medical care, food, water, and electricity.

UOSSM Canada and Islamic Relief Canada reiterate: Healthcare is not a target. Hospitals must be protected. Patients must be treated. All lives must be equally valued.

We call on the Canadian government, the United Nations, and all people of conscience to use every diplomatic and humanitarian effort to demand the immediate cessation of drone attacks and live fire and to lift the siege on the Indonesian Hospital.

Media Contact: May Awad, Operations Coordinator, UOSSM Canada, Email: [email protected]