Unsmoke Canada to Fund Litter Cleanups Across Canada

The program was successful in funding a variety of Canadian organizations in the past few months. In total, the program provided $50,000 in funding to 17 groups. The groups will organize litter cleanup projects that will take place locally across Canada in 2020.

Litter is an issue of concern in society. It impacts diverse locations – from streets and city parks to beaches and oceans. Cigarette butts are among the most frequently littered items. The Unsmoke Canada Cleanups program will help raise awareness on littering in Canada with a specific emphasis on cigarette butt waste.

Changing the habit of littering requires action across three areas: awareness, disposal infrastructure and social enforcement. Unsmoke Canada is ready to work with authorities, anti-littering organizations and other relative stakeholders to achieve the greatest impact.

The Unsmoke Canada Cleanups program demonstrates our commitment to Unsmoke Canada, contribute more positively to society, and to support the communities and cities that our employees operate and live in.

Unsmoke Canada is joining the fight against littering that has already started, adding our efforts to further this cause.

Our goal is to make tangible and measurable improvements to combat all littering in local communities.

It will take a joint effort to solve the problem associated with littering and it starts by raising awareness and empowering people to make a difference.

The Great Outdoors Fund is proud to partner with Unsmoke Canada to establish the Unsmoke Canada Cleanups initiative. Litter is a tremendous, yet solvable problem in the world. Given that cigarette butts are one of the most littered items on the planet, our partnership is natural. Together, we are providing support to clubs and organizations that are truly part of the solution.

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc., (RBH) is an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc. Unsmoke Canada is an initiative of RBH to help rid Canada of cigarettes by 2035.

Established in 2017, The Great Outdoors Fund is dedicated to generating voluntary funding from the private sector to assist public agencies and their nonprofit partners in keeping the great outdoors healthy and open for the benefit and enjoyment of people of all ages, abilities and socio-economic backgrounds. From city parks to national forests, The Great Outdoors Fund and its partners strive to make a difference and help keep the great outdoors great.

