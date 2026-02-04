OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Ottawa will be in for a surprise: Etcetera Mart, at 210 Bank Street, will remove all cigarettes from its shelves and instead only offer smoke-free products, including heated tobacco devices and sticks, after taking up Rothmans, Benson and Hedges (RBH) challenge to increase awareness of the alternatives available for adult smokers.

"Smoke-free products, like heated tobacco devices, have the potential to push Canada faster to its goal of achieving a future without cigarettes," said Ali Raza, Director of Smoke Free Products, RBH. "Canadians have a right to know these options exist. They have a right to information. Unfortunately, right now, Canadian laws limit how manufacturers and individuals can talk about smoke-free products. As a result, Canadians who smoke have a harder time getting information about how smoke-free alternatives differ from cigarettes."

This half-day challenge makes Etcetera Mart the latest in a series of Canadian retailers who are making a bold statement about changing habits and driving conversation around alternatives to cigarettes. Additional retailers across Canada have agreed to join this effort in the coming months and remove cigarettes from their shelves to help smokers understand the alternatives that exist.

Despite millions of Canadians still smoking cigarettes, Canadian law makes it harder for Canadians to obtain the information required to make an informed decision about whether smoke-free alternatives are right for them or their closest friends and family members. International examples, like Japan and Sweden, show us that when smokers have access to both information and the products themselves, smoking rates decline.

"Customers come into our store every day for cigarettes and have no idea other options are available," said Md Alam, Manager at Etcetera Mart. "If they walk out thinking even once about alternatives, then we've made a positive impact on someone's future."

