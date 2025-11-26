Government of Ontario pushes back against dangerous contraband tobacco trade

Consultations should lead to crack down on organized gangs

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Yesterday, the Government of Ontario took a promising step forward in the fight against contraband tobacco.

In tabling the Keeping Criminals Behind Bars Act, 2025, Ontario has reinforced its commitment to combat the growing contraband tobacco problem, and will seek to expand enforcement capacity across the province. This would drastically increase the number of officers eligible to enforce the Tobacco Tax Act, supporting existing efforts of targeted contraband tobacco enforcement teams within the OPP and the Ministry of Finance.

Ontario's contraband tobacco trade is controlled by organized criminal gangs, who use the profits to fund other dangerous illegal activities. It is vital for the safety of our communities that the Government continue to aggressively target these criminal organizations with targeted enforcement, significant fines, and better public awareness of the issue.

A report by EY Canada that examined the revenue challenges created by the illicit tobacco market suggests that potentially one out of every two cigarettes or 39 to 50 per cent of tobacco sales are illegal in Ontario are contraband, with that same report finding that the loss of tobacco tax revenue in Ontario between 2019 and 2022 was valued between $990 million and $1.7 billion.

In recent years, the Government of Ontario has been a leader in its efforts to address the contraband tobacco problem. This national issue, however, cannot be solved by one province alone. Rothmans, Benson and Hedges continues to advocate for governments across Canada to work together to tackle this growing, Canada-wide problem through developing a coordinated national strategy.

Quote

"With this announcement, the Government of Ontario is making a meaningful commitment to curb the growth of the dangerous contraband tobacco trade. Targeted enforcement units in the OPP have done tremendous work in recent years to address the contraband tobacco problem, and having broader enforcement support will only further their success in tackling this important public safety issue."

- Danny Fournier, Senior Manager, Illicit Trade Prevention, Rothmans Benson and Hedges

