TORONTO, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Unsmoke Canada and The Great Outdoors Fund have opened the application process for the fourth annual Unsmoke Canada Cleanups grant-giving program. This year, $75,000 will be rewarded in grants to organizations across the country.

Unsmoke Canada and The Great Outdoors Fund encourage non-profit organizations with a connection to nature, outdoor recreation, outdoor conservation, health and wellness, volunteer engagement, and/or community service to apply for the grant. Interested organizations can apply here.

"The Unsmoke Canada Cleanups grant allowed our not-for-profit to further expand the cleanup efforts that we did across the country, having a great impact on the amount of litter removed from the ground. I apply yearly to the Unsmoke Canada Cleanups grant so we can continue to work together to clean up communities," said an Unsmoke Canada Cleanups Grant Recipient.

In 2022, the Unsmoke Canada Cleanups made a positive impact across Canadian communities including:

Engaging more than 2,400 volunteers who collectively contributed approximately 11,790 hours cleaning up litter and cigarette butts

Collecting and properly recycling more than 1,300,000 cigarette butts – a 42 per cent increase year-over-year

Cleaning up and treating more than 47,000 kilograms of litter (exclusive of cigarette butts)

The national cleanup program is unique in the industry. Unsmoke Canada and The Great Outdoors Fund are working to reduce litter in the environment while also working with an industry leader in recycling to recycle all the collected cigarette butts, specifically targeting the filters.

To apply for the grant, please visit: https://thegreatoutdoorsfund.submittable.com/submit. The deadline for applications is May 5th, 2023.

To learn more about Unsmoke Canada, visit: https://www.unsmoke.ca/. To find out more about The Great Outdoors Fund, click here: https://thegreatoutdoorsfund.org/.

About Unsmoke Canada

Unsmoke Canada is an initiative of Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc., an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc. For more information visit http://www.unsmoke.ca.

About The Great Outdoors Fund

Established in 2017, The Great Outdoors Fund is dedicated to generating voluntary funding from the private sector to assist public agencies and their nonprofit partners in keeping the great outdoors healthy and open for the benefit and enjoyment of people of all ages, abilities and socio-economic backgrounds. From city parks to national forests, The Great Outdoors Fund and its partners strive to make a difference and help keep the great outdoors great.

SOURCE Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

For further information: Media Inquiries: James DeCosimo, Media Relations, Tel: (437) 326-1931, E-mail: [email protected]