TORONTO, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Unofficial results show that 17,612 voters or 21.97% per cent of all registered voters in Hamilton Centre cast a ballot in yesterday's provincial by-election. Turnout numbers include those who voted by mail, at the returning office, through home visit, during advance voting and on election day.

Unofficial results are posted at elections.on.ca after the close of polls on election night to give the number of votes cast for each candidate. Official results will be available on March 21 and will give the total number of marked, declined, and rejected ballots for each poll.

Details about official tabulation are available at elections.on.ca.

Quick Facts

Turnout for the 2022 general election in Hamilton Centre was 29,438 voters or 37.9% of registered voters.

