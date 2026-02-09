TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Ontario's Chief Electoral Officer Greg Essensa has received an official warrant from the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly confirming that the seat for the Scarborough Southwest electoral district is vacant.

The Legislative Assembly Act requires that a by-election be called within six months of this notice, by August 5, 2026.

Under Ontario's Election Act:

Writs of election are issued on Wednesdays.

The election period is 29 days.

Election Day is the fifth Thursday after the writ is issued.

Therefore, the earliest possible Election Day is Thursday, March 12, 2026, and the latest Election Day is Thursday, September 3, 2026.

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda.

