Starting at over $400 in annual savings -- including game-changing partnerships with Skip and Turo, and access to TELUS Health MyCare and MyPet perks -- TELUS is setting the new gold standard for rewards that no other Canadian carrier can match

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS Rewards is setting a new standard for customer loyalty with major new enhancements that give Canadians more benefits, more savings, and more everyday value. Starting today, every TELUS Rewards member gains access to an expanded suite of health, travel, entertainment and lifestyle perks worth more than $400 in annual value -- simply for being a TELUS customer. This commitment to member value has earned TELUS Rewards global recognition, with three first-place honours at the 2026 Loyalty360 Awards, including the 360-Degree Brand Award. The expanded lineup of exclusive benefits now available to all members include:

New TELUS Perks: Complimentary access to a virtual counselling session through TELUS Health MyCare (valued at up to $120), plus a complimentary veterinary consultation through TELUS Health MyPet (a $40 annual value) -- making it easier for members to access trusted support and care for themselves and their pets.

New Partner Perks: Everyday savings through new partnerships with Skip and Turo. Perks include a complimentary one-year Skip+ membership, unlocking $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, member-exclusive offers, and hundreds in potential annual savings from Canada's homegrown delivery network. And hit the road this summer with a one-time $50 Turo car rental credit.

"TELUS Rewards is built on the simple belief that our customers deserve more," said Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice President & President, TELUS Consumer Solutions. "We're constantly looking for new ways to make the program even better and deliver more benefits, savings and experiences that matter to Canadians – and these latest enhancements are a direct reflection of that commitment. These rewards build on what TELUS customers already enjoy: Canada's most reliable internet technology and most awarded mobile network, with transparent billing and long-term price certainty. It's our way of saying thank you for continuing to choose TELUS."

TELUS Rewards is Canada's award-winning loyalty program, featuring a tiered experience that rewards customers for their loyalty. As members progress through Purple, Gold, Platinum and Diamond tiers, they unlock increasingly exclusive perks, enhanced benefits and greater everyday value. Customers who sign up for TELUS Rewards with one eligible TELUS service join the Purple tier and gain access to a growing collection of benefits, savings and experiences from day one. Members can unlock Gold, Platinum and Diamond tiers by adding additional qualifying TELUS services, including Mobility, Internet, Optik TV and SmartHome Security.

For more information about TELUS Rewards, visit telus.com/my-rewards.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 21 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing approximately 170 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Chelsey Higdon

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.