Global tech leader solidifies its commitment to protect the balance of nature through new biodiversity action plan

VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - In celebration of the upcoming International Day for Biological Diversity, TELUS announced the launch of its inaugural 'Biodiversity Position & Action Plan', a bold strategic roadmap that formalizes and builds on TELUS' existing work to preserve and restore nature. As a global technology leader, TELUS understands how infrastructure and business operations can affect critical wildlife habitats, and works to stop and reverse biodiversity loss by leveraging its technology, embedding responsible environmental practices into its core business operations and value chain, as well as participating in locally-led ecosystem restoration efforts.

"At TELUS, social purpose and sustainability are at the heart of everything we do. This informs the business decisions we make, how we invest our capital and how we engage with our customers and communities. Moreover, it is the foundation of our world-leading culture, reflecting our deeply rooted belief that doing well in business and doing good for the planet go hand-in-hand," said Darren Entwistle, President & CEO, TELUS. "Formalizing our commitment to halt and remediate biodiversity loss is the natural extension of our longstanding history of leveraging technology for good and preserving the planet our children will inherit. Our TELUS team is proud to do our part to protect and restore vital ecosystems that will help to strengthen our communities and create a friendlier future for generations to come."

The Biodiversity Position & Action Plan recognizes that nature loss and climate change are interconnected challenges that threaten species extinction, water and food security, and ecosystem degradation. In the face of these pressures, the Action Plan outlines five strategic, integrated pillars designed to deliver lasting environmental, social, cultural, and economic benefits:

Assess and manage impacts: Applying globally-recognized nature disclosure frameworks to assess how TELUS' operations and value chain affect ecosystems and biodiversity – from its infrastructure footprint to supplier sourcing practices. Protect and restore ecosystems: Restoring landscapes and ecosystems, including boreal forests, prairies, watersheds and coastal areas, through TELUS Environmental Solutions. Indigenous partnerships: Prioritizing the co-design of restoration projects with Indigenous Nations, rooted in the principles of "Two Eyed Seeing" which brings together Western science with Indigenous Knowledge Systems. Technological innovation: Leveraging AI, ground-based camera sensor networks, and remote aerial sensing including satellite imagery and drones, to strengthen biodiversity data collection and track progress over time. Transparent disclosure: Committing to annual reporting on key biodiversity indicators, including native trees planted and hectares undergoing restoration.

Central to the plan is a deepened commitment to Indigenous-led land stewardship. TELUS has set a target to plant one million trees – the equivalent of 500 hectares – in partnership with Indigenous communities in 2026 alone. This initiative builds on collaborations with the Piikani First Nation and Blood Tribe, with whom nearly one million trees were planted in the last two years, supporting local employment, traditional land use and cultural practices.

As we scale our sovereign AI infrastructure, we recognize the water demands of large-scale data centre operations and their potential impacts on freshwater ecosystem health. We are committed to implementing water stewardship measures across our data centre cluster, including innovative cooling systems design, computing efficiencies and water recycling to minimize water consumption.

The biodiversity strategy is intrinsically linked to TELUS' broader sustainability goals to reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency and divert waste, which all help reduce pressure on ecosystems, and ultimately help to maximize the positive impact across the environment and community well-being.

For more information on TELUS' sustainability commitments, visit telus.com/sustainability.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 21 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing approximately 170 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

Media contact:

Emily Piccinin

TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.