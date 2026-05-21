Investments in nation-building projects will deliver critical infrastructure to strengthen Canada's independence and leadership on the global stage

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS is investing more than $24 billion over the next five years to expand and enhance its network infrastructure and operations across Ontario. This commitment is part of TELUS' larger commitment to deploy $66 billion across Canada by 2030 to expand and enhance its network infrastructure and operations across Canada, fueling homegrown innovation and support the prosperity of urban and rural communities. Since 2000, TELUS has invested $78 billion in Ontario in technology and operations to advance connectivity, boost productivity and support a robust national economy.

"The $66 billion announced today builds upon the $294 billion that TELUS has put to work across Canada since 2000, to ensure our fellow citizens have the vital connectivity needed to thrive in today's digital world," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. "The critical infrastructure our talented team of innovators and engineers is creating represents the 21st century equivalent to building transportation corridors that connect our country. TELUS' investments over the past 26 years represent the financial equivalent of constructing 84 Canadian Pacific Railways or 58 St. Lawrence Seaways or 27 Trans-Canada Highway systems. Importantly, the connectivity we are delivering helps improve the lives of Canadians by enabling teleworking, online healthcare and education flexibility, while also accelerating Canada's digital economy for heightened productivity, innovation and competitiveness. Moreover, our 5G and PureFibre networks are supporting transformational change in respect of remediating our environment, advancing agriculture efficiency and food chain security and bridging socio-economic and geographic divides. Indeed, TELUS' world-leading 5G network now reaches more than 90 per cent of Canada's population, while our global-best TELUS PureFibre network brings the fastest and most reliable internet technology on the planet to 3.7 million households and businesses – and counting, covering 99 per cent of TELUS' legacy copper footprint. Over the past 26 years, TELUS has laid 162,000 kilometres of fibre, which is enough to circle the Earth four times. The environmental and societal benefits of replacing copper with TELUS PureFibre are considerable. Notably, by recycling decommissioned copper, TELUS has eliminated 9,300 tonnes of emissions – equal to removing nearly 2,000 cars from roads for a year. Moreover, as we decommission copper from our central offices, we are re-developing these now vacant buildings to be used as affordable, sustainable housing. By continuing to invest in our world-leading networks, we are demonstrating TELUS' commitment to Always Building Canada, supporting our fellow Canadians for generations to come."

"With more and more companies choosing Ontario as the ideal jurisdiction for large-scale, long-term investment, the demand for reliable, high-speed digital infrastructure has never been greater," said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "As we continue to position the province at the forefront of tech and AI innovation, TELUS' $24 billion commitment will ensure our economy remains equipped to support new investments, stimulate job creation and accelerate the next wave of industry leadership."

Now through 2030 in Ontario, TELUS is:

Advancing Canada's Tech and AI Sovereignty

Expanding on our $2-billion investment to bring the speed and connectivity of TELUS PureFibre to regions of Ontario and Quebec that haven't seen the benefit and scale of this investment to-date, stimulating job growth, accelerating innovation and enhancing productivity

to regions of Ontario and Quebec that haven't seen the benefit and scale of this investment to-date, stimulating job growth, accelerating innovation and enhancing productivity Advancing our wireless networks with more than 10 new towers, in partnership with Terrion, and upgrades at more than 60 sites across Ontario this year, significantly increasing wireless coverage and capacity to meet the evolving needs of our customers and communities, now and in the future

new towers, in partnership with Terrion, and upgrades at more than sites across Ontario this year, significantly increasing wireless coverage and capacity to meet the evolving needs of our customers and communities, now and in the future Strengthening Canada's AI infrastructure to meet surging demand for advanced compute power through the TELUS Sovereign AI Factory – officially ranked as the fastest and most powerful supercomputer in Canada by TOP500. Our Rimouski facility sold out following its September 2025 launch. Our second AI factory in Kamloops, British Columbia, will be operational shortly, empowering Canadian businesses,researchers, public sector and Indigenous organizations with access to cutting-edge Canadian-controlled compute – ensuring every piece of data, computation and breakthrough remains within our borders

TELUS Digital is advancing Canada's sovereign AI capabilities through Fuel iX, a platform enabling Canadian companies to deploy secure, domestically-controlled AI assistants. Building on industry-leading safety practices, Fuel iX Fortify addresses Canada's stringent AI security and safety requirements through automated purple teaming and rigorous testing protocols, helping organizations confidently integrate AI while maintaining control over their data and systems

Pioneering Environmental Sustainability & Agricultural Leadership

Advancing our journey to net-zero as part of our world-leading copper retirement program, we continue to support the circular economy by reclaiming and repurposing legacy copper networks, helping meet Canada's need for this important resource. To date, we have mined more than 4,600 tonnes of copper from our network and enabled a reduction of 9,300 tonnes of GHG emissions – equal to removing nearly 2,000 cars from roads for a year

tonnes of copper from our network and enabled a reduction of tonnes of GHG emissions – equal to removing nearly cars from roads for a year Strengthening Canada's food sovereignty and global leadership in sustainable production through TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods. By expanding our Decisive Farming agronomy services in underserved rural areas and supporting Canada's cattle producers, we're helping farmers produce more with less. These efforts ensure a safe, affordable and efficient food supply for Canadians while delivering a critical reduction of up to 500,000 tonnes in GHG emissions by 2030

Fostering Healthy, Connected Communities

Further bridging digital divides through TELUS Internet, Mobility and Tech for Good, as well as continuing to empower Canadians to stay safe online through TELUS Wise. Since inception, these initiatives, including partnerships with Native Women's Resource Centre and Native Child and Family Services of Toronto, have helped bridge digital divides for 265,000 people across Ontario while ensuring they remain safe in our digital world

people across Ontario while ensuring they remain safe in our digital world Empowering Ontario's youth and removing barriers to help them reach their full potential. Since 2005, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation and our TELUS Community Boards serving the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, Ottawa and Eastern Ontario, and Barrie and Central Ontario have directed over $40 million in grants to more than 1,800 health and education-focused charitable initiatives that support youth, and 600 student bursaries for post-secondary students. From removing financial barriers for students, to supporting numerous charity partners serving the critical needs of youth, such as The Prosperity Project, Start2Finish Canada, The Toronto Wildlife Centre and Operation Come Home, we are committed to building a friendlier future for youth across Ontario

in grants to more than health and education-focused charitable initiatives that support youth, and student bursaries for post-secondary students. From removing financial barriers for students, to supporting numerous charity partners serving the critical needs of youth, such as The Prosperity Project, Start2Finish Canada, The Toronto Wildlife Centre and Operation Come Home, we are committed to building a friendlier future for youth across Ontario Delivering vital healthcare through TELUS Health for Good and supporting 140,000 patient visits from underserved Ontarians since 2020, supported by our $5.84-million ongoing investment in partnership with organizations like Parkdale Queen West CHC, REACH Niagara, CMHA Peel Dufferin, Sanguen Health and Ottawa Inner City Health

patient visits from underserved Ontarians since 2020, supported by our ongoing investment in partnership with organizations like Parkdale Queen West CHC, REACH Niagara, CMHA Peel Dufferin, Sanguen Health and Ottawa Inner City Health Helping organizations create healthier, more productive workforces through TELUS Health's global leadership in healthcare access and technology innovations, supporting more than 170 million lives around the world, in collaboration with both Canadian and global-leading organizations

lives around the world, in collaboration with both Canadian and global-leading organizations Strengthening community connections through authentic storytelling and contributing to a more inclusive creative ecosystem across Canada by investing over $27 million to amplify locally reflective stories and support creators and filmmakers across Canada through grants, production funding, training and distribution across national platforms through TELUS' three content funding programs: TELUS STORYHIVE, TELUS originals and maCommunauté

to amplify locally reflective stories and support creators and filmmakers across Canada through grants, production funding, training and distribution across national platforms through TELUS' three content funding programs: TELUS STORYHIVE, TELUS originals and maCommunauté Fostering community connection through strategic partnerships with the Ontario Science Centre, the Moose Hide Campaign, the Royal Conservatory of Music at the TELUS Centre for Performance & Learning, Hamilton TigerCats, Ottawa REDBLACKS, Ottawa 67s and the London Knights

Additionally since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have provided $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of volunteerism to communities in Canada and around the world.

These investments are consistent with TELUS' capital expenditure guidance for 2026 as disclosed in the company's fourth quarter 2025 results and 2026 targets news release dated February 12, 2026 and in the company's first quarter 2026 results news release dated May 8, 2026.

TELUS also embraces tax morality as a means of further investing in our communities. Since 2000, and as of the end of 2025, TELUS has paid approximately $65 billion in total tax and spectrum remittances to our federal, provincial and municipal governments across Canada, consisting of corporate income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, employer portion of payroll taxes, various regulatory fees and spectrum remittances, including more than $2.6 billion in taxes in 2025 alone. These funds support public works projects, education, healthcare, cultural pursuits and other initiatives that improve the social and economic well-being of our communities.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements about future events and plans that are forward-looking, including statements relating to the amount of TELUS' planned investments and the specific projects and investments we are pursuing now through 2030. These forward-looking statements are made based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them as there is significant risk that actual results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements, including as a result of risks relating to regulatory decisions and developments, the competitive environment in which we operate, and our operating and financial results.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to the cautionary note and based on the assumptions, qualifications and risks described in detail in TELUS' 2025 annual Management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) and first quarter 2026 MD&A, which are incorporated by reference herein, and in other TELUS public disclosure documents and filings with securities commissions in Canada (on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca) and in the United States (on EDGAR at sec.gov). Forward-looking statements describe TELUS' expectations and are based on our assumptions as at the date of this press release and are subject to change. These statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Except as required by law, TELUS disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 21 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing more than 170 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

TELUS

Tricia Lo

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.