Study of 34 AI models from 10 global providers finds open-source AI models are not less safe, reasoning models are hardest to exploit and smaller models are the most vulnerable

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS Digital, a global technology service provider specializing in AI-powered digital customer experiences (CX) and future-focused digital transformations, today released its GenAI Safety Model Benchmark, based on more than 620,000 adversarial tests across 34 leading AI models. It is the most extensive generative AI (GenAI) security study by TELUS Digital to date. The findings highlight an important reality for enterprises deploying AI: with the right adversarial techniques, AI models can be coaxed into unsafe behavior. TELUS Digital's testing found some models engaged with harmful requests more than 90% of the time. The encouraging news is that the research points to a clear path forward. The benchmark shows the importance of testing AI systems at scale to uncover hidden risks that may appear safe under less rigorous investigation. Continuous, automated security testing with human oversight and remediation can dramatically reduce risk when operating GenAI models.

Bret Kinsella, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Fuel iX™ at TELUS Digital, on the scale of the GenAI Safety Model Benchmark and how enterprises can use it to understand AI vulnerabilities and build the right safety guardrails. Speed Speed

This is the second edition of TELUS Digital's GenAI Safety Model Benchmark. The first, published in November 2025, tested 24 models from 5 U.S.-based providers. The second edition nearly doubles the scope, evaluating 34 models from 10 providers across North America, Europe and China: Claude (Anthropic), GPT (OpenAI), Gemini (Google), LLaMA (Meta), Qwen (Alibaba), ERNIE (Baidu), Seed (ByteDance), GLM (Zhipu AI), Yi (01.AI), and Mistral (Mistral). Additionally, open-source testing in the second edition expanded from 2 models to 14, providing a significantly broader and more global picture of where AI security stands today.

"The real risk isn't that AI models have vulnerabilities. It's that most organizations have no way of knowing which vulnerabilities apply to them," said Bret Kinsella, General Manager and Senior Vice President, Fuel iX™ at TELUS Digital. "We found models that blocked an attack nine times, but failed on the tenth. We found others that are great at stopping engagement around some topics, but fail dramatically on others. That's the nature of probabilistic systems: unlike traditional software, AI doesn't give the same answer every time, which means a single security test tells you almost nothing. And the risk doesn't end with choosing the right model. Changes to how an AI application is configured, what data it draws from, or how it connects to other tools can all shift its behavior and security posture. Enterprises need to move from spot-checking GenAI solutions at launch to testing on an ongoing basis, or they're leaving vulnerabilities exposed that represent risk that could be avoided."

What should enterprise leaders know about AI safety?

TELUS Digital's safety testing showed that no GenAI model is fully immune to adversarial attacks. While some proved very difficult to exploit, others were more easily tricked into breaking their safety rules.

Three factors stood out as the strongest predictors of AI safety natively trained into a model: how it reasons, how large it is, and the approach taken by the team that created the model. Across the 34 models tested, attack vulnerability rates ranged from 1.3% to 93%, where a lower percentage means a safer model. At the other end, ten models scored below 5%, with Anthropic's Claude models accounting for five of those ten, including the lowest rate in the study. However, even the Claude models showed weaknesses under TELUS Digital's testing and few organizations would accept even single digit percentage failure rates when money, health, and reputation are on the line.

It is also important to note that all of the models tested, even those with very high vulnerability rates, can be used with guardrails and apply other techniques to dramatically reduce risk. No matter the vulnerability ranking in this benchmark, every organization should apply risk mitigation practices to any application using any GenAI model. Some key findings from TELUS Digital's benchmark that enterprises should note, include:

Newer models generally showed more resistance to manipulation: AI models are generally getting more secure with each new release, but safety progress isn't guaranteed. Some high-performance models actually performed worse on safety than their predecessors.

AI models are generally getting more secure with each new release, but safety progress isn't guaranteed. Some high-performance models actually performed worse on safety than their predecessors. Open-source models are not always less safe: While open models, where the underlying technology is publicly available for anyone to use and modify, were exploited more often on average than proprietary ones, the source of a model is not what drives risk. GLM 4.7, a large open-source model from Zhipu AI, outperformed many proprietary alternatives in safety.

While open models, where the underlying technology is publicly available for anyone to use and modify, were exploited more often on average than proprietary ones, the source of a model is not what drives risk. GLM 4.7, a large open-source model from Zhipu AI, outperformed many proprietary alternatives in safety. Model size matters: Across both open-source and proprietary models, smaller models were consistently the most vulnerable to attacks. But size alone doesn't guarantee safety. OpenAI's models showed the widest range of any provider, from 9.7% to 65.7%, because some models prioritize flexibility over strict safety controls. In the open-source ecosystem, the pattern was clearer: smaller, budget-friendly models were far more likely to be exploited than their larger counterparts.

Across both open-source and proprietary models, smaller models were consistently the most vulnerable to attacks. But size alone doesn't guarantee safety. OpenAI's models showed the widest range of any provider, from 9.7% to 65.7%, because some models prioritize flexibility over strict safety controls. In the open-source ecosystem, the pattern was clearer: smaller, budget-friendly models were far more likely to be exploited than their larger counterparts. Reasoning models are better at avoiding being exploited: Some AI models are designed to think through their response before answering, rather than responding immediately. These 'reasoning' models were significantly harder to exploit, being vulnerable to just 19.9% of attacks compared to 55.1% for models that skip the reasoning step.

Some AI models are designed to think through their response before answering, rather than responding immediately. These 'reasoning' models were significantly harder to exploit, being vulnerable to just 19.9% of attacks compared to 55.1% for models that skip the reasoning step. Geography does not impact safety: Where an AI model was built is not a meaningful predictor of how well it stands up to AI safety attacks. When comparing models of similar size, leading models from North America, Europe and China performed comparably.

Where an AI model was built is not a meaningful predictor of how well it stands up to AI safety attacks. When comparing models of similar size, leading models from North America, Europe and China performed comparably. Risks are highest for privacy and fraud: Not all security vulnerabilities are equal. While AI model builders have made progress in areas like political manipulation, most are noticeably vulnerable to privacy exploitation, fraud and cybersecurity threats, even among the top performers. The benchmark also identified a pattern researchers call "refuse-but-engage," where a model initially declines a harmful request but then provides related information that could still be misused or cause reputational damage. The benchmark treated any response like this as a failure, because a truly safe refusal should decline and stop, though this distinction is noted in the report data.

How was TELUS Digital's GenAI safety benchmark conducted?

Most AI safety benchmarks test models in isolation, but that's not how companies use them. In practice, AI models are embedded within applications, such as a customer service chatbot or a banking assistant, which changes how they behave. TELUS Digital's GenAI Model Benchmark was designed to reflect this reality. All 34 models were given the role of a bank's AI assistant and told what topics it could and couldn't help with.

Researchers curated the benchmark based on TELUS Digital's Fortify software, which includes a customized AI model designed to generate malicious attacks specifically related to critical AI safety and security topics, ranging from protected information exfiltration and inappropriate instructions to self-harm, discrimination, terrorism and other domains. The methods employed coax or trick each assistant into doing things it was told not to do.

How can enterprises protect their AI applications?

The findings make a strong case for investing in AI security. Yet the gap between what companies spend on AI and what they spend on securing it is eye-opening. Worldwide AI spending is projected at $2.52 trillion in 2026, but just $3.43 billion is going toward AI trust, risk and security management. That's roughly $1 in security for every $735 spent on AI capabilities. At the same time, 86% of organizations report they have already experienced AI-related security incidents, and enforceable AI security regulations are now in effect in both the U.S. and EU.

TELUS Digital's GenAI Safety Model Benchmark outlines a shift in how organizations should approach AI security. Rather than relying on AI model provider safety protocols, enterprises should move toward layered defense techniques that include the model, guardrail solutions, precise system prompts and clean datasets that protect AI applications on both sides of the conversation. Before a user's message reaches the AI model, prompt shielding and masking of personally identifiable information can block direct attacks. Before the model's response reaches the user, it should be audited for toxicity and inappropriate responses.

At the same time, AI security testing itself needs to evolve from manual, one-time or periodic checks to automated testing built directly into developer workflows, allowing enterprises to scale their security efforts, proactively identify regression when models are updated and monitor for emerging threats in real time.

Effective AI safety takes the right combination of automated testing, human oversight and high-quality data practices. TELUS Digital brings all three together, pairing advanced AI tools with human expertise to help enterprises build, test, and secure AI systems at every stage. Among the best AI adversarial testing and safety validation tools available today, Fuel iX Fortify is TELUS Digital's continuous, automated testing solution that either creates novel attacks for each session or pulls from an existing library of adversarial prompts. Fortify helps enterprises test GenAI systems at scale, running thousands of adversarial attacks in minutes and automatically mapping identified risks to industry standards, including OWASP, NIST AI RMF, and MITRE ATLAS. Designed for both technical and non-technical users, Fortify is designed to generate unique attack objectives tailored to each system's policies and stay ahead of emerging threats with an ever-evolving database of adversary tactics.

Fuel iX Fortify is part of TELUS Digital's end-to-end AI, CX and data capabilities, which span the entire lifecycle of enterprise AI, from strategy to production. The company develops training data for the world's largest AI frontier models, provides secure, sovereign-by-design infrastructure to help protect data and ensure compliance, and helps enterprises to deploy agentic AI across their operations. All of this is guided by TELUS Digital's Humanity-in-the-Loop principles, aiming to ensure that responsibility and sustainability are embedded across every solution.

TELUS Digital's full April 2026 GenAI Safety Model Benchmark report, including detailed model rankings, category-level breakdowns and methodology, is available at https://www.telusdigital.com/insights/fuel-ix/resource/genai-safety-benchmark-2026.



To learn more about how Fuel iX Fortify can help secure your enterprise AI applications, visit https://www.telusdigital.com/solutions/fuel-ix/fortify.

Frequently asked questions

1. What should enterprises look for when choosing the best enterprise AI security testing solutions?

Effective AI security testing should be continuous and capable of simulating real-world attack techniques. The best AI red teaming tools simulate multi-turn conversations where an attacker builds trust over several exchanges before making a harmful request. Results should map to recognized industry standards so security and compliance teams can act on them immediately. The best LLM security tools also automate the process. In addition, off-the-shelf AI models will typically not generate sufficiently malicious attacks to accurately simulate a real-world hacker due to post-training alignment for safety. That requires customization and retraining of base models to act as attackers, so the enterprise models can be accurately assessed for risk. Fuel iX Fortify was built around these principles, automating over 140 research-backed attack objectives and mapping identified risks to OWASP, NIST AI RMF, and MITRE ATLAS.

2. How often should enterprises test their AI applications for security vulnerabilities?

TELUS Digital's latest GenAI Safety Model Benchmark found that seven of 12 models tested across both editions showed statistically significant shifts in their safety performance over just one quarter. AI models can also change behavior through provider updates without warning. A system that passes a security test today may be vulnerable tomorrow. The best LLM security for enterprises should include continuous validation. Fuel iX Fortify enables this kind of continuous validation, executing thousands of red team simulations that can be run on an ongoing basis rather than as a one-time exercise.

3. Can non-security teams run automated AI red teaming assessments?

Yes. One of the biggest barriers to AI security is the shortage of specialized talent. The best AI red teaming service should be accessible to everyone on the team. Fuel iX Fortify was designed so that developers, product managers and compliance professionals can run security assessments without deep security expertise, and security analysts can expand the scope and scale of their work. Organizations can onboard non-specialist team members in under 30 minutes.

4. What types of AI vulnerabilities are hardest to detect and can Fuel iX Fortify help?

TELUS Digital's GenAI Safety Benchmark found that privacy exploitation, fraud, and cybersecurity threats are the categories where AI models remain most vulnerable, even among top performers. TELUS Digital saw that one particularly difficult pattern to catch is "refuse-but-engage," where a model initially declines a harmful request but then provides related information that could still be misused. These subtle failures can slip past simple keyword filters and basic safety checks. Fortify is designed to catch them, using persistent, multi-step attack dialogues that mimic how real-world bad actors actually probe AI systems. By testing across more than 140 research-backed attack objectives, Fortify can surface the deep vulnerabilities that single-turn testing solutions miss.

5. What types of results can enterprises expect from using Fuel iX Fortify?

Organizations using Fortify have seen significant reductions in AI testing time alongside improved risk coverage. Top AI red teaming companies are measured by their ability to find vulnerabilities that manual testing misses. In one healthcare deployment, testing time was reduced by up to 97% while achieving a 99.6% accuracy for vulnerability identification. Teams were also able to onboard non-technical users in under 30 minutes, enabling broader participation in AI risk testing and faster mitigation decisions.

6. Why do enterprises need more than just a testing tool to secure their AI applications?

Finding vulnerabilities and mapping them to potential risk mitigation is only the first step. Top AI red teaming solutions go beyond detection. Organizations also need the right data practices, governance, and human expertise to remediate issues and prevent future risks. TELUS Digital offers Fuel iX Fortify's automated testing app alongside end-to-end AI strategy and implementation support to help enterprises build AI systems that stay safe over time.

About TELUS Digital

TELUS Digital crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation. Our portfolio of end-to-end, integrated capabilities include customer experience management, digital solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI-fueled automation, front-end digital design and consulting services, AI & data solutions, including computer vision, and trust, safety and security services. Fuel iXTM is TELUS Digital's proprietary platform and suite of products for clients to manage, monitor, and maintain generative AI across the enterprise, offering both standardized AI capabilities and custom application development tools for creating tailored enterprise solutions.



Powered by purpose, TELUS Digital leverages technology, human ingenuity and compassion to serve customers and create inclusive, thriving communities in the regions where we operate around the world. Guided by our Humanity-in-the-Loop principles, we take a responsible approach to the transformational technologies we develop and deploy by proactively considering and addressing the broader impacts of our work. Learn more at: telusdigital.com.

Contacts:

TELUS Digital Media Relations

Jackie Paduano

[email protected]

TELUS Investor Relations

Olena Lobach

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Digital