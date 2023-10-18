Unmasking the Future with CloroxPro® Canada this National Infection Control Week

Celebrating those who keep our country safe with Infection Prevention and Control during National Infection Control Week; October 16–20

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - From October 16-20, organizations nationwide are celebrating the accomplishments of the healthcare industry to help prevent and control the spread of infections for the safety of our healthcare providers, patients, students, volunteers, and visitors.

While not every healthcare organization was able to join the Infection Prevention and Control Canada (IPAC) Annual National Conference in Vancouver last May 2023, CloroxPro® Canada is dedicated to bringing the key learnings and best practices to its partners, including multi-modal approaches to infection prevention, identifying gaps in protocols, and finding ways to ensure all teams are on the same page with infection prevention and control strategies.

This National Infection Control Week, CloroxPro® Canada is paying tribute to customer partner organizations that continue to help keep Canada's hospitals and clinics safe through appropriate infection control.

"Over the years CloroxPro Canada team has been doing small sharing sessions about insights from Infection prevention conferences. However this summer the approach has been more robust and has led to sharing with dozens of hospitals in GTA. This benefits many healthcare workers who normally can't attend the conference," said Barley Chironda, Sales Director and International Infection Control Specialist, CloroxPro® Canada. "In speaking to many attendees the sessions have helped solidify practice, provided discussion and created a community of sharing and collaboration all aimed at providing a safe patient care environment for Canadians."

Halton Healthcare is one of the first organizations that CloroxPro® Canada partnered with to review and discuss some key IPAC learnings and innovations. This collaborative approach offers an opportunity for idea sharing and critical review of new and emerging practices highlighted at the IPAC Canada National Conference.

"Our partnership with CloroxPro Canada is extremely valuable," says Jennifer Blue, Director, Infection Prevention & Control at Halton Healthcare. "Together, we created a 'light' version of the annual IPAC conference to provide our whole Infection Prevention and Control team with key learnings, including summaries of relevant and interesting talks, critical review of new practice, and discussion on implementing applicable strategies. It's an innovative and highly effective approach to ensuring our staff and physicians have access to the most up-to-date infection control ideas and processes."

University Health Network (UHN) also partnered with CloroxPro® Canada on the IPAC program and shared the same sentiment.

"With National Infection Control Week kicking off, it's extremely valuable to have incredible partners such as CloroxPro who continue to support healthcare partners of all sizes," says Carly Rebelo, Director, Infection Prevention and Control and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, UHN. "We're all managing with limited resources and are unable to send multiple staff to conferences each year. Having CloroxPro partner with us to present learnings from the conference allowed more staff to benefit from the education. These initiatives allowed us to further engage staff, strengthen partnerships and foster discussion and innovation within our organization."

National Infection Control Week is a time to remind everyone about the importance of Infection Prevention and Control, and a time to celebrate the work accomplished by each member of IPAC Canada – including CloroxPro® Canada. Their efforts and passion help keep healthcare providers, patients, students, volunteers, and visitors safe in a wide variety of healthcare settings and a broad range of activities.

This year, the theme for International Infection week is "Unmasking the Future," a fitting metaphor that speaks to the post-COVID‐19 world we're now in – not reverting to pre-pandemic ways but forging a new path forward with a completely changed landscape. The crux of National Infection Control week is that the fundamentals of infection control must be both effective and cost effective and make a tangible and positive difference in keeping people safe at their most vulnerable times.

Next year's annual IPAC conference will take place from June 9-12 in St. John's, Newfoundland. As part of CloroxPro's ongoing commitment to supporting healthcare partners of all sizes, they will develop and deliver another program with learnings from the 2024 conference.

"The IPAC conference makes a big impact on organizations across the country, though attending is out of reach for many. We want to make this program annual to ensure the latest information is disseminated to our customers and partners," said Bilal Demachkie, Business Director, CloroxPro Canada. "We celebrate the many dedicated workers who are committed to building a clean and safe environment within their organizations."

About CloroxPro® Canada , a division of The Clorox Company of Canada

CloroxPro® encompasses professional healthcare, cleaning, and specialty offerings. Their wide range of solutions reflect a tradition of research and experience in cleaning, sanitizing and infection prevention for professional environments. Built on a century-long legacy, CloroxPro® is dedicated to providing proven commercial cleaning and disinfecting solutions to protect people and their environments. Where clean means everything.

CloroxPro® Canada

Amanda Federchuk

[email protected]

SOURCE CloroxPro® Canada

For further information: