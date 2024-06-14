UNLOCK YOUR FULL POTENTIAL WITH BE GREAT.™ BY BRUCE COLERO

TORONTO, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - PERFECT Sports Canada Inc. proudly announces the launch of BE GREAT.™ by Bruce Colero, a transformative guide to unlocking your full potential. Bruce Colero, a renowned entrepreneur, artist, and athlete, provides a comprehensive blueprint for empowerment and self-mastery through this inspiring book.

ABOUT THE BOOK

BE GREAT. by Bruce Colero Book Cover. (CNW Group/PERFECT Sports)

BE GREAT.™ is more than just a book; it's a transformative guide to unlocking your full potential.

Written by Bruce Colero, a renowned entrepreneur, artist, and athlete, this book provides a comprehensive blueprint for empowerment and self-mastery. With a focus on honesty, balance, hydration, rest, presence, compassion, determination, discipline, gratitude, and strength, BE GREAT.™ is your ultimate companion on the journey to personal and professional greatness.

INSIDE THE BOOK

The book opens with a heartfelt dedication from Bruce Colero, expressing his gratitude to the people who have inspired and guided him. He acknowledges the importance of being strong and stable, stating that these qualities form the foundation for everything in life. Bruce's writing is deeply influenced by his belief in the power of mental resilience and the need for continuous personal growth. Bruce shares personal anecdotes and practical advice, encouraging readers to be open-minded and receptive to learning from every experience. His philosophy is encapsulated in the words of Bruce Lee, "Keep what is useful." This mindset permeates the book, guiding readers to adopt a proactive approach to self-improvement.

READER EXPERIENCE

BE GREAT.™ is dedicated to individuals who strive for greatness in their own lives. Bruce Colero's authentic and motivational writing style makes the book an engaging and enlightening read. Readers are encouraged to reflect on their own lives, embrace challenges, and pursue their goals with unwavering determination.

CONCLUSION

Whether you're looking to enhance your personal or professional life, BE GREAT.™ offers valuable insights and practical strategies to help you achieve your aspirations. By purchasing this book, you're not only investing in your own growth but also supporting a noble cause that benefits the well-being and empowerment of the next generation. Order your copy of BE GREAT.™ today and begin your journey towards a more empowered and fulfilling life!

QUOTE FROM THE AUTHOR



Writing BE GREAT.™ was a journey of self-discovery and reflection. I hope this book can inspire others to unlock their potential and live their best lives.

– Bruce Colero

KEY FEATURES

Author: Bruce Colero, a successful entrepreneur, motivator, martial artist, and globally published artist and photographer.

Mission: All profits from the book support Kids Help Phone, emphasizing Bruce's commitment to mental health and youth empowerment.

ISBN: 978-1-0688167-0-3

Publisher: PERFECT Sports Canada Inc.

AVAILABILITY

BE GREAT.™ will be available for purchase on June 12, 2024 at leading bookstores and online retailers including: Amazon and PERFECT Sports.

SOURCE PERFECT Sports

MEDIA CONTACT: Jason Bell, [email protected], 1-888-228-4826