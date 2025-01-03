A Powerful Team-Up Celebrating Heroic Strength and Unwavering Commitment

AURORA, ON, Jan. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - PERFECT Sports, a leader in premium sports nutrition, is proud to announce an exclusive collaboration with Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World" for its highly anticipated release, in theatres February 14. This collaboration marks a monumental moment for PERFECT Sports, celebrating the strength, perseverance, and heroic values embodied in Captain America and PERFECT Sports' commitment to excellence.

The promotion, launching today, will celebrate the release of "Captain America: Brave New World" through exciting activations, limited-edition products, and exclusive opportunities for PERFECT Sports customers and Canadian fans. As one of the most anticipated movies of the year, "Captain America: Brave New World" brings the heroic legacy to life on the big screen.

"At PERFECT Sports, we pride ourselves on delivering products that empower our customers to achieve their goals with strength, determination, and integrity," said Bruce Colero, Owner of PERFECT Sports. "Collaborating with Marvel Studios' 'Captain America: Brave New World' and its main character, who represents heroism and perseverance, is not just an exciting opportunity; it's a testament to our brand's dedication to helping individuals unleash their potential and as our moto states, to BE GREAT.™"

PERFECT Sports is thrilled to team up with the film and invites fans to join in the excitement. Stay tuned for more details on the promotion and exclusive opportunities by visiting www.perfectsports.com and following us on social media.

See Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World" when it smashes into theatres on February 14.

About PERFECT Sports

Founded on the principles of innovation and quality, PERFECT Sports is dedicated to providing the highest-quality sports nutrition products to athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious consumers. With a commitment to clean, effective, and trusted supplements, PERFECT Sports' products are WADA-tested, ensuring they meet the needs of elite athletes while maintaining the highest standards. From premium protein powders such as DIESEL New Zealand Whey to advanced supplements, PERFECT Sports has built a reputation for empowering individuals to push their limits and achieve their best.

About Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World" stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Captain America: Brave New World" opens only in theatres on February 14, 2025.

