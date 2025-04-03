A Bold Collaboration Celebrating Strength, Redemption, and Relentless Determination

TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - PERFECT Sports, makers of the DIESEL® New Zealand Protein, is proud to announce an exclusive collaboration with Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts*", only in theatres May 2.

This marks another major milestone for PERFECT Sports after the recent smash success of their collab with Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World". Like the team of anti-heroes in "Thunderbolts*", PERFECT Sports is committed to helping individuals aspire to greatness.

The promotion, running from April 1 to June 30, 2025, celebrates the release of "Thunderbolts*" through exciting activations and limited-edition products for customers across Canada and the United States. As part of the collaboration, PERFECT Sports is proud to sponsor the world premiere, aligning the brand with one of the most anticipated films of the year.

"At PERFECT Sports, we believe that greatness comes from resilience, purpose, and pushing past your limits," said Bruce Colero, Owner of PERFECT Sports. "Teaming up with Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts*'—a film about redemption and rising to face impossible odds—is a natural fit. It's not just an exciting moment for our brand; it's an expression of our core belief: to BE GREAT.™"

PERFECT Sports speaks for everyone who wants to be the best version of themselves, for those who want to RISE UP and BE GREAT.™ The wait is over! Limited-edition "Thunderbolts*"-inspired products from PERFECT Sports are coming to a retailer near you. Find a location in your area at www.perfectsports.com and follow @perfectsports on social media.

See Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts*" when it hits theatres on May 2.

About PERFECT Sports

Founded on the principles of innovation, quality, and integrity, PERFECT Sports is Canada's #1 selling whey protein brand that delivers premium, clean and effective nutrition. From elite-level pro athletes to people who want the most premium nutrition, PERFECT Sports® delivers WADA-tested, truly clean, and highly effective nutrition to power your journey. Whether it's DIESEL New Zealand Whey Protein, DIESEL New Zealand Protein Bars, ULTRA FUEL Whey Protein, or Essential Creatine, PERFECT Sports wants to help you achieve more, to grow past your limits, to BE GREAT.™

PERFECT Sports, SVP Marketing

Jason Bell

[email protected]

About Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*

In "Thunderbolts*" Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes— Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it's too late?

The film stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Edward Pierce, with David Harbour, with Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Jake Schreier directs "Thunderbolts*" and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Joanna Calo and Eric Pearson and Lee Sung Jin.

Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts*" releases only in theatres May 2.

Walt Disney Studios Canada Publicity

Peter Pitino

[email protected]

SOURCE PERFECT Sports