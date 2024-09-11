Unlock Your Full Potential at Fleming College

PETERBOROUGH, ON, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Refine your abilities, enrich your skills and unlock your full potential through Fleming College's Continuing Education programs and courses this fall.

Fleming College offers hundreds of courses, virtually or in person, designed to help professionals, skilled trades workers and life-long learners boost their careers and take their talents to the next level.

Learn the basics or enhance your knowledge of French, Italian or Spanish before heading off on your next big trip or build your cross-cultural skills by learning American Sign Language. Our language courses are offered in person at the Sutherland Campus in Peterborough and Frost Campus in Lindsay.

Other in-person courses offered vary from Food Handler Certification, Cultural Competencies (a course tailored for business leaders), a manicure course and much more.

The Sutherland Campus is offering healthcare professionals certificates in A.S.I.S.T., Standard First Aid and CPR-C, Mental Health First Aid, Mask Fit and Venipuncture and IV Therapy. Fleming will also be offering courses in Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) in November.

Workers can get safety-certified or recertified through the Working at Heights course, or hone their outdoor skills through the Chainsaw Operator, Wilderness First Aid, Trail Design or Hike Leader certification courses.

Fleming's virtual Continuing Education classes are designed specifically for those who need flexibility while pursuing their goals and career ambitions.

New online certificates and micro-credentials include the Environmental Management Certificate, Entrepreneurship for Trades Professionals (a series of six-hour micro-credential courses) and the Construction Estimator Certificate. Those who don't want to pursue a full credential in Entrepreneurship for Trades Professionals or Construction Estimator can take courses individually.

Personal Support Workers wishing to take a step forward in their career can take Fleming's unique PSW to Practical Nursing Bridging Program. The Children's Mental Health certificate, available through online delivery, can help parents, caregivers and healthcare workers gain a strong understanding of psychiatric disorders and strategies to help families and children cope.

Some of Fleming's most popular certificates and courses are returning this fall. Small Business Accounting, Human Resources Management, Business Writing, Creative Writing and Volunteer Management can provide you with the skills to help you succeed in your career.

Information on all Fleming's Continuing Education programs can be found here.

About Fleming College

Fleming College respectfully acknowledges that we are situated on Michi Saagiig Anishinaabeg lands and territory. Located in the heart of Central Ontario, Fleming College has campus locations in Peterborough, Lindsay, Cobourg and Haliburton. Named for famous Canadian inventor and engineer Sir Sandford Fleming, the college features more than 100 full-time programs in Arts and Heritage, Business, Environmental and Natural Resource Sciences, General Arts and Sciences, Health and Wellness, Justice and Community Development, Skilled Trades and Technology, and Continuing Education. Fleming College has more than 6,800 full-time and 10,000 part-time students, and 80,000 alumni.

