Fleming College unveils new recruitment video showcasing Peterborough and the Kawarthas as a premier place to study

PETERBOROUGH, ON, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Fleming College has released a new feature video as part of its Apply Yourself Here campaign, reaffirming the college's commitment to hands-on learning, career readiness and student success.

A key feature of this initiative is a newly released promotional video that highlights the hands-on, career-focused education offered across its campuses in Peterborough, Lindsay, and Haliburton, while showcasing the vibrant community that students call home. From state-of-the-art facilities and immersive learning experiences to the natural beauty and urban charm of our communities, the video captures what makes Fleming an exceptional place to learn, live, and work. Featuring dynamic visuals of students engaged in real-world learning across diverse programs and settings, the video underscores the unique opportunities available to students both inside and outside the classroom.

"Through this campaign, we invite students to envision themselves here experiencing our hands-on programs, making connections in a welcoming community, and setting the foundation for a successful career," said Dr. Theresa Knott, Acting Co-President and EVP, Academic at Fleming College. "Fleming is a place where students can truly ignite their purpose, and this video brings that to life in an engaging and inspiring way."

The Apply Yourself Here campaign represents Fleming's evolving brand identity—one that reflects its modern, forward-thinking approach to education—and its commitment to student success, career readiness, and experiential learning. As students explore their post-secondary options, this video serves as an invitation to discover why Fleming is the right place to build their future.

At Fleming, the journey is more than academics—it's about discovering who you are and where you belong. Fleming is where passion meets purpose, and dreams become reality. Apply yourself here.

Watch the full video and find more information about Fleming College and its programs.

About Fleming College

Fleming College respectfully acknowledges that we are situated on Michi Saagiig Anishinaabeg lands and territory. Located in the heart of Central Ontario, Fleming College has campus locations in Peterborough, Lindsay, Cobourg and Haliburton. Named for famous Canadian inventor and engineer Sir Sandford Fleming, the college features up to 100 full-time programs in Arts and Heritage, Business, Environmental and Natural Resource Sciences, General Arts and Sciences, Health and Wellness, Justice and Community Development, Skilled Trades and Technology, and Continuing Education. Fleming College has more than 6,800 full-time and 10,000 part-time students, and 80,000 alumni.

