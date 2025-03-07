Fleming College Launches Real Estate Learning Program, Expanding Career Opportunities in Eastern Ontario

PETERBOROUGH, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Fleming College is thrilled to announce the launch of its Real Estate Learning Program, starting this summer.

As one of a select few institutions in Ontario approved to offer this program, Fleming College, located in Eastern Ontario, is providing prospective students with a fully online option to begin their career in real estate. With a curriculum developed by the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO), the program equips students with the essential knowledge and skills to succeed in this regulated profession.

The curriculum features experiential learning and mandatory simulation sessions based on real-world transactions that better prepare learners for the demands of trading in real estate.

What sets Fleming College's program apart is that, in addition to the full RECO curriculum, students will also learn about rural real estate, tailored to meet the needs of the local community. Through interactive and synchronous simulations, students will gain specialized knowledge in key topics such as septic systems, environmental and agricultural restrictions, seasonal cottages, and other unique considerations specific to rural properties. This emphasis ensures that graduates are well-prepared to meet the needs of buyers and sellers in smaller towns and rural areas—a key advantage for those planning to work in Peterborough and the surrounding regions.

"Since 2014, RECO has been committed to elevating real estate education in Ontario through its research and industry consultations," said Joseph Richer, Registrar at RECO. "This latest initiative aligns with our long-term vision and marks a significant step forward, offering learners greater choice while maintaining the rigorous education standards required for the real estate services sector to meet the needs of those they represent and engage with."

This program aligns with Fleming College's commitment to serving its communities, as outlined in the 2024-29 Strategic Plan. Real estate professionals play a vital role in fostering vibrant communities by facilitating homeownership, investment, and development. Fleming College's program empowers individuals to achieve personal success while supporting the thriving housing market in Peterborough and beyond.

"This program is a game-changer for aspiring real estate professionals in Eastern Ontario," said Dr. Theresa Knott, Acting Co-President and EVP, Academic at Fleming College. "By expanding access to this program, we're enabling more people to pursue flexible and rewarding careers while contributing to the local economy. The rural-focused simulations make this program especially valuable for our community, preparing graduates to excel in the unique dynamics of this region."

Designed for working professionals and those seeking a career in the real estate services sector, the Real Estate Learning Program offers the flexibility of a fully online format, making it accessible for those balancing work, family, or other commitments. With high earning potential, independence, and ample opportunities for growth, real estate is an attractive career path—and Fleming's program provides the first step toward success.

Applications open this summer. Read RECO's press release about the announcement and stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks.

About Fleming College

Fleming College respectfully acknowledges that we are situated on Michi Saagiig Anishinaabeg lands and territory. Located in the heart of Central Ontario, Fleming College has campus locations in Peterborough, Lindsay, Cobourg and Haliburton. Named for famous Canadian inventor and engineer Sir Sandford Fleming, the college features more than 90 full-time programs in Arts and Heritage, Business, Environmental and Natural Resource Sciences, General Arts and Sciences, Health and Wellness, Justice and Community Development, Skilled Trades and Technology, and Continuing Education. Fleming College has more than 6,800 full-time and 10,000 part-time students, and 80,000 alumni.

