INNISFAIL, AB, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The RCMP is pleased to announce its annual "Name the Puppy Contest" for the German Shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alberta. Each year, PDSTC recruits the help of kids between the ages 4 to 14 years old, from across Canada to send in names for the RCMP's future police dogs. This year, participants are asked to send names that start with the letter "A".

Two German shepherd puppies stand in the snow. One is all black with a little white patch of fur on its chest. The other is black and sable. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management) A German shepherd puppy that is black and sable sits in the snow. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management)

The contest kicks off today, February 19, 2025, and will run until March 19, 2025. It is a terrific opportunity for community engagement and to foster connection with the younger generation. Kids from every province and territory are encouraged to take part and send in creative names that reflect the important role these dogs will have in their careers as Police Service Dogs.

Contest details

Submission period: February 19 to March 19, 2025

How to enter

Submissions can only be made using the online form.

Each participant can send in one unique name (1 entry per person).

The name must start with the letter "A".

The name must be 1 or 2 syllables.

The name must have no more than 9 letters.

All entries must be received by Monday, March 19, 2025 .

Eligibility

Only kids between the ages of 4 to 14 years old may enter.

Contestants must live in Canada .

. Kids should always get a parent or guardian's permission before sending personal information such as their name or phone number to any website.

Winner announcement and prizes

Contest winners and the winning puppy names will be announced on April 17, 2025, on the RCMP website and social media platforms. Winners - one from each province and territory - will receive a laminated 8×10-inch photo of the pup they name, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP water bottle.

"We are excited to involve kids across the country in this fun way. We cannot wait to see the amazing names that come in!", says Inspector Shawn Boutin, Program Manager at PDSTC.

For more information or to enter the contest, visit us online at the Name the Puppy contest.

Background

The Police Dog Service Training Centre (PDSTC) is home to the RCMP national police dog training program and is a part of RCMP Depot Division. The Centre has earned a great reputation for breeding top quality working German Shepherds and for training dogs with outstanding searching and tracking abilities.

The RCMP PDSTC is in Innisfail, Alberta holds an annual contest to help name 13 German Shepherd puppies born in the year.

Winning names will be chosen by the PDSTC staff. A draw will determine the winning entry in the event of multiple submissions of the same puppy name.

Although there can be only 13 winners, names not selected for the contest will be considered for other puppies born during the year.

Link: Unleash your creativity: It's time for the RCMP's 2025 Name the Puppy Contest

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management

Contact information: Inspector Shawn Boutin (Officer in Charge) or Sergeant Claudio Maurizio, RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, [email protected], Tel: 403-227-3346