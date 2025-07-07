U.S. Workers Eager to Adopt AI with More Employer Support, D2L Survey Finds

New research from D2L shows employers should offer more interactive AI learning opportunities

TORONTO, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- D2L, a global learning technology company, has released new survey results from Morning Consult that suggests U.S. workers who are eager to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) and grow their skills would like more structured support and more flexible opportunities to engage in learning.

D2L's annual report on skills development, Upskill with Purpose: Creating a Future-Ready Workforce, surveyed nearly 1,000 full-time, salaried workers across the United States.

The survey reveals that of the respondents:

Approximately 33% of workers fear AI may eventually replace their jobs.

may eventually replace their jobs. Most employees (69%) agree AI will help them do their jobs better — 65% are excited for AI to support repetitive tasks, and 68% expect it may free up more time for strategic and creative work.

— 65% are excited for AI to support repetitive tasks, and 68% expect it may free up more time for strategic and creative work. 75% of employees state they want to supplement their skills to help advance professionally in the next three years, with 56% reporting they have been left to their own devices when it comes to learning about AI.

to help advance professionally in the next three years, with 56% reporting they have been left to their own devices when it comes to learning about AI. Most employees prefer the convenience of self-paced and employer-provided learning — 56% have learned on their own, and 52% have participated in employer training.

— 56% have learned on their own, and 52% have participated in employer training. During training programs, 45% of workers identify interactive modules with instant feedback as most effective for building skills.

"As AI becomes more integrated into the way we work and learn, it's important that workers can feel empowered with the right tools and resources to help harness its potential," said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L "The new research shows that employers can have an opportunity to help workers in their careers and develop AI skills with a more flexible approach to upskilling that can be tailored to help suit their learning needs."

What employers can do

Upskill with Purpose suggests that employers adopt a more balanced approach to talent development that can promote human potential while they develop more technical skills and integrate AI into real-world workflows. To help bridge the gap between employer investment and employee skill development, the report recommends that employers:

Develop AI literacy programs – Help build confidence in AI tools while reinforcing human skills that AI cannot replace, such as critical thinking, communication, and emotional intelligence. Promote a "human + AI" mindset. Foster an open culture of experimentation, provide safe spaces to test AI tools, and help employees understand AI's role as an enabler rather than a threat. Link learning to career growth. Provide transparency for employees to link training to promotion opportunities, lateral mobility, pay increases, and job security. Adopt flexible, interactive learning formats. Remove barriers to learning by offering structured training time during work hours and expanding financial support. Use real-time AI-powered feedback and authentic assessments to boost engagement and outcomes.

Survey methodology

In January 2025, D2L commissioned a survey from Morning Consult of full-time, salaried, employed adults (n=996) in the United States to help better understand how the new AI reality is impacting their work and learning needs.

Join the conversation

The D2L Executive Summit, taking place July 21-22, 2025, in Savannah, Georgia, will dive deeper into the findings of Upskill with Purpose: Creating a Future-Ready Workforce. Leaders in corporate learning, higher education, and professional associations can register at D2L.com.

Read Upskill with Purpose: Creating a Future-Ready Workforce.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and business at www.D2L.com.

D2L Media Contact

Colin Horgan

Executive Communications Director, D2L Corporation

[email protected]

X: @D2L

© 2025 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, D2L India Pvt Ltd, D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda and D2L Sistemas de Aprendizaje Innovadores, S. D2 R.L de C.V., and H5P Group AS.

All D2L and H5P marks are owned by the D2L group of companies. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE D2L