Univar Solutions Named Exclusive Distributor of SD Head USA Pharmaceutical Excipients in North America

"We are delighted to forge this new partnership with SD Head USA, a frontrunner in the production of cellulose and plant-based capsules," said Aaron Lee, global vice president of health and nutrition for Univar Solutions. "This collaboration brings mutual benefits for SD Head USA and their North American customers. The agreement enhances our excipient offerings, introducing an extensive selection of methyl cellulose (MC), ethylcellulose (EC), sodium carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC-Na), and hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) pharmaceutical-grade products, as well as a comprehensive array of capsule options."

Excipients are multi-functional substances that play a crucial role in both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications by adding to the stability, bioavailability, and overall efficacy of medications, facilitating their proper absorption and delivery within the body. Among these, MC, EC, CMC-Na, and HPMC stand out for their adaptability and versatility in pharmaceutical uses. HPMC and MC excel as emulsifiers, thickeners, and stabilizers, while HPMC is also known for its controlled release applications. Notably, cellulose ethers like MC and HPMC are derived from renewable resources, making them effective and environmentally conscious choices for pharmaceutical applications. This aligns with the growing industry and consumer demand for eco-friendly and sustainable manufacturing practices.

"Our partnership with Univar Solutions is a significant milestone for SD Head USA," said Johnnie Chen, chief operating officer for SD Head USA. "Pharmaceuticals represent a strategic opportunity for our company and with Univar Solutions' extensive distribution network, expertise, technical capabilities, and leadership in this sector, we can't think of a more outstanding partner to expand our reach. We're confident this collaboration will drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

SD Head USA, one of the premier global manufacturers of cellulose ether products and vegetable capsules, brings a commitment to manufacturing excellence with a consistent and reliable supply of high-quality excipients and drug delivery vehicles. This agreement underscores both organizations' focus on sustainability, quality, and innovation in advancing pharmaceutical formulations, and emphasizes the critical role of high-quality excipients in drug delivery systems, helping enhance drug efficacy and patient outcomes.

Univar Solutions takes a unique approach to bringing solutions to the market by delivering on the pharmaceutical industry's needs and combining an extensive product portfolio and global distribution footprint with a renowned supplier base as well as deep supply chain expertise. Customers are supported by Univar Solutions global Solution Centers and dedicated pharmaceutical team of experienced account managers, sales professionals, regulatory, and technical experts with global and regional insight and service.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About SD Head USA

SD Head USA, part of Shandong Head Group Co., is committed to the research and development, production, and sales of water-soluble polymer compounds, the main products are non-ionic cellulose ethers, which can provide the market with nearly 100 varieties of cellulose ether products. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Zibo, China under the Shandong Head Group Co., SD Head USA is an international cellulose ether manufacturer, as well as one the only eco-compound group of companies in the world that connects the upstream and downstream industrial chains of cellulose ethers in the field of plant capsules. Learn more at sdheadusa.com.

