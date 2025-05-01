Univar Solutions Chosen as Preferred Distributor of Tedia's High-Purity Solvents and Ultra-High Purity Oligonucleotide and Peptide Synthesis Chemicals in the United States and Canada

Univar Solutions Chosen as Preferred Distributor of Tedia's High-Purity Solvents and Ultra-High Purity Chemicals Post this

"We are very excited about our partnership with Tedia as we extend our portfolio to include this broad range of high-purity and ultra-high purity solvents," said Aaron Lee, global vice president of Health & Nutrition for Univar Solutions. "We are equipped with a portfolio of products that allows us to better serve our customers in pharmaceuticals, biologics, and DNA technologies with an enhanced level of purity, reliability, and the flexibility to deliver. Much like Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions, Tedia has established itself as a leader in its field and is committed to innovation and excellence. Together, we are proud to innovate and redefine ingredient distribution as we deliver on the evolving needs of our customers in critical life science industries."

The new portfolio includes key solvents at grades ranging from American Chemical Society (ACS) to UHP and beyond. Bringing together Tedia's industry-leading bulk distribution solutions and the vast global distribution network of Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions allows for scalable solutions optimized to meet high-volume and bulk demand with safety, consistency, and quality. Advancing science in a complex landscape, Tedia provides the runway for partners in pharmaceuticals, biologics, and DNA technologies to make innovative advancements that can change the landscape of our future. Tedia also offers Tedia re:solv, a novel solvent recovery and repurification process that delivers on quality and value, and can contribute to advancing sustainability goals. Their advanced purification systems upgrade solvents and help meet the needs for critical applications in pharmaceuticals and other high-precision industries.

"This new alliance with Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions will deliver streamlined, high-quality, cost-effective solutions for our existing customers and beyond," said Jim Mattey, CEO of Tedia. "This key partnership allows for enhanced distribution capacity, reduced lead times, enhanced product availability, the mitigation of supply chain risks, and the collaboration to meet critical production timelines for our customers. We are committed to advancing innovations in the UHP solvents space and their application in new treatments and therapies. Our collaboration has the power to drive breakthroughs and help shape the future of pharmaceutical and ONS advancements, impacting complex and emerging healthcare challenges for future generations."

The Ingredients + Specialties portfolio from Univar Solutions—one of the most trusted names in innovation and distribution—offers the essential specialty ingredients needed for brands and manufacturers to develop new and improved products that deliver results for their customers. I+S from Univar Solutions is backed by our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and quality, as well as technical support and formulation expertise to help ensure our customers and suppliers are equipped to navigate the industry's rapidly changing future with confidence and creativity.

Explore how the relationship between I+S from Univar Solutions and Tedia enhances formulation performance and addresses formulators' most technical challenges.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Ingredients + Specialties (I+S) from Univar Solutions

I+S from Univar Solutions brings the best products, people, and results to specialty customers and suppliers seeking to power modern life. By combining science, innovation, and deep expertise with a leading specialty portfolio, we help find the solutions needed to safely improve lives and communities across the globe. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Tedia Company LLC ("Tedia")

Tedia is an industry-leading producer of ultra-high purity solvents serving critical scientific industries, including pharmaceutical, life sciences, and ONS. The company offers one of the broadest portfolios of UHP solvents on the market with purity and reliability, and the flexibility to deliver it to suit in bulk or at the bench. Tedia's novel approach to solvent purification and recovery delivers on quality, value, compliance, and sustainability goals. With 50 years in the industry, Tedia has a demonstrated history of partnering with clients to provide trusted solutions and guidance that help drive scientific breakthroughs.

