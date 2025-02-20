Univar Solutions Chosen as Exclusive Distributor of BASF's LuquaSorb® Superabsorbent Polymers for Improved Flexibility and Performance in Industrial Applications

Univar Solutions Chosen as Exclusive Distributor of BASF's LuquaSorb® Superabsorbent Polymers Post this

"We are excited to collaborate with BASF to substantially broaden our product portfolio and bring the LuquaSorb® product line to our customers," said Andrew Erickson, vice president of product management for Univar Solutions. "LuquaSorb® is a valuable addition to our offerings and will allow us to better serve the evolving needs of our customers. This agreement leverages the strengths of our distribution network and BASF's cutting-edge technology, ultimately benefiting our customers by providing them with greater access to this high-performance product line and the technical expertise needed to successfully integrate it into their operations. BASF's reputation for quality and goals on sustainability complement our own, and together we can bring this solution to customers facing challenges in liquid management."

LuquaSorb® SAPs are non-hazardous and exceptionally efficient, boasting the capacity to absorb and retain up to 500 times their weight in liquid. This absorption power makes them ideal for a multitude of applications across diverse sectors, offering a practical and environmentally conscious solution to various liquid management challenges. The LuquaSorb® line's wide array of applications includes hydro-swelling capabilities for sealing and protection of underground cables, and as an internal curing agent for concrete in CASE; solidification of drilling fluids and mine tailings remediation in energy and mining; wastewater sludge stabilization; groundwater contaminant containment in water treatment; environmental remediation; and many other industrial markets uses.

"Selecting Univar Solutions as the exclusive distributor for LuquaSorb® in the United States and Canada highlights the strength of our long-standing relationship. Univar Solutions' extensive distribution network and deep market insights make it the ideal partner to help BASF deliver our high-quality SAP solutions to a broader audience. We are confident that this expanded partnership will drive significant growth and provide substantial value to Univar Solutions' customers by offering a high-performing, versatile, and environmentally responsible superabsorbent polymer solution," remarked Dr. Michael Limbach, vice president Industrial Petrochemicals North America at BASF Corporation.

LuquaSorb® is available in three distinct grades - Q1, M1, and B1 - each designed with unique gel strengths, speeds, and capacities to ensure a broad range of applications and customization options. This versatility enables precise tailoring to meet specific requirements across different markets. Discover how Univar Solutions' sales and technical experts, along with our specialized Solution Centers focused on industrial applications, can assist you in selecting the ideal LuquaSorb® variant for your unique needs.

LuquaSorb® is a registered trademark of BASF SE.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has approximately 16,000 employees in North America and had sales of $20.5 billion in 2023. For more information about BASF's North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 112,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world.

Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €68.9 billion in 2023. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

