Univar Solutions Chosen as BASF's Exclusive Distributor of Baxxodur® Product Line for Customers in North America

The addition of Baxxodur® polyetheramines to Univar Solutions CASE portfolio will help meet the rising demand for epoxy and polyurea curing and accelerating agents.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Univar Solutions, LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, announced today that it is expanding its partnership with BASF to distribute its full line of Baxxodur amine-based curing agents in the United States and Canada. North American customers will enjoy access to BASF's full line of curing and accelerating agents, crucial elements in developing and enhancing epoxy, polyurea, and polyurethane systems. Baxxodur performance additives bring versatility to the forefront – by adjusting formulations with these premium products, manufacturers can tailor the properties of final polymer materials to meet specific requirements in various industries, including automotive, construction, electronics, and consumer goods.

Brian Jurcak, senior vice president of global product management and fulfillment for Univar Solutions, highlighted the importance of this partnership in upholding Univar Solutions' commitment to providing high-quality, innovative, and sustainable solutions to its customers. "We are excited to embark on this expanded partnership with BASF, which is significant given BASF's stature in the global chemical industry. Our customers rely on us to deliver quality ingredients and innovative and sustainable solutions, and relationships with key suppliers like BASF are integral to helping us deliver on these cornerstones of growth and success," said Jurcak. "The Baxxodur name is well-recognized in the chemical industry. This premium range of products is known for its versatility in a wide range of applications, making it a very valuable option for our customers."

Univar Solutions and BASF have worked together for years, continually seeking new and innovative solutions that can deliver on customer demands. As formulators in CASE markets are increasingly seeking high-performance, multi-functional, and more environmentally friendly ingredients for their products that are designed to withstand extreme temperatures, UV radiation, and other harsh environmental factors, the Baxxodur line is a premium addition to Univar Solutions' already expansive product portfolio for industrial applications.

According to Matthew Oliver, global vice president of Performance Materials for Univar Solutions, the strategic partnership with BASF signifies growth for Univar Solutions and its customers and reinforces the value of strategic collaborations in the chemical industry. "Working with BASF over many years, we recognize the level of innovation that goes into their products. Baxxodur materials are prized due to their performance-enhancing properties and versatility across applications," said Oliver. "We're excited to offer products that provide this level of reliability, efficiency, and effectiveness for industrial business customers requiring advanced polymer solutions, and we look forward to growing the Baxxodur product line through our leading technical sales and marketing teams and the strong support provided by BASF," he added.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Univar Solutions as the exclusive distributor for our Baxxodur product line in the U.S. and Canada. Univar Solutions' proven logistics capabilities coupled with its technical selling team are well aligned with our overall Baxxodur growth strategy," commented Kevin Anderson, vice president, Amines & Specialty Intermediates, Americas, for BASF.

BASF's Baxxodur portfolio, including polyetheramines and isophorone diamine, is utilized by customers as highly efficient curing agents and chain extenders in epoxy and polyurea applications for the wind, electrical, composites, adhesives and flooring industries. The usage of Baxxodur allows customers to achieve a wide range of benefits in their formulation, including curing time, hardness, flexibility, peel strength, chemical and temperature resistance. BASF offers the broadest portfolio of amine-based curing agents for these industries. Baxxodur® is a trademark of BASF SE.

