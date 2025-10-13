ChemPoint and Eastman Announce Partnership for TamiSolve™ NxG Solvents

"We are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with Eastman, a partnership that has flourished for over a decade through our mutual dedication to excellence in specialty chemical insights, sales, marketing, and innovation," said Austin Nichols, president of ChemPoint. "Our strategic focus on specialty products, digital solutions, and partnerships with producer brands has been key to expanding Eastman's coatings and inks business. Adding Eastman's TamiSolve™ NxG solvents to our portfolio highlights our continued success and commitment to industry leadership."

Eastman's TamiSolve™ NxG solvents are used in various industrial applications, including coatings, inks, cleaners, electronics, agrochemical formulations, and chemical synthesis. They are not classified as developmental reprotoxic, so they can often replace n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) and n-ethyl-2-pyrrolidone (NEP), as well as other solvents like dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) and dipropylene glycol dimethyl ether (DMM).

"Partnering with ChemPoint to bring TamiSolve™ NxG to customers across North America is an important step in expanding access to safer, high‑performance solvent solutions," said Phil Begley, sales director of coatings and inks for Eastman. "TamiSolve™ NxG delivers the robust solvency and formulation flexibility customers expect, while supporting product performance, worker safety, and more sustainable outcomes."

Learn more about TamiSolve™ NxG solvents distributed by ChemPoint.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With a large private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About ChemPoint

ChemPoint LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Univar Solutions LLC, is a unique distribution business that provides marketing and sales services for specialty and fine chemicals in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. ChemPoint engages in exclusive product line relationships with premier manufacturers, providing tailored solutions to more than 70 supplier partners and over 200 product lines globally. Learn more at chempoint.com.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2024 revenue of approximately $9.4 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit eastman.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE Univar Solutions LLC

Dwayne Roark, +1 331-777-6031, [email protected]