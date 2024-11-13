Univar Solutions Appointed as Exclusive North American Distributor for Syensqo Beauty Care Ingredients

The synergy between Univar Solutions and Syensqo is expected to offer a multitude of benefits. Post this

James Peterson, global vice president of Care for Univar Solutions, remarked, "Expanding our relationship with Syensqo marks a pivotal moment in our journey forward. This isn't just about distributing their products; it's about weaving innovation, sustainability, and unparalleled support into the fabric of our relationship. With our vast network and deep-rooted expertise, we bring exponential value across the personal care sector landscape, helping ensure our customers and suppliers alike are equipped to navigate the rapidly changing future of the industry with confidence and creativity."

Syensqo, renowned for its leadership in the beauty and personal care ingredients sector, specializes in guars, bio-polymers, specialty surfactants and biosurfactants, as well as hair and skin care actives. These ingredients are crucial for manufacturers aiming to produce top-tier skin care and hair care products.

The synergy between Univar Solutions' Beauty and Personal Care team and Syensqo, with its innovative product line, is expected to offer a multitude of benefits as it caters to the evolving needs of the beauty care market, particularly emphasizing sustainability in sourcing and product development. Additional advantages for customers include access to a broad portfolio of sustainable and cutting-edge specialty ingredients, backed by Univar Solutions' technical, commercial, and brand development support.

"We're thrilled to have Univar Solutions as the exclusive distributor for Syensqo's beauty care ingredients in North America," said Jennifer Zientek, Regional Market Director, Home & Beauty Care at Syensqo. "Univar Solutions shares our commitment to innovation and sustainable growth, making them the perfect partner to introduce Syensqo's high-performance, responsible beauty care ingredients to a broader consumer base. We look forward to growing together and collaborating to deliver greater value for customers."

Univar Solutions' specialized beauty and personal care business caters to skin care, hair care, body care, sun care, and color cosmetics customers, offering a full suite of customized products and services to help provide an array of solutions. Backed by its robust transportation network, global distribution footprint, and supply chain proficiency, Univar Solutions provides a holistic customer experience, from product development to ongoing brand support. This commitment to excellence is further bolstered by global Solution Centers, which include research and development laboratories strategically located in Houston, Texas, Mexico City, Mexico, Paris, France, Essen, Germany, Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Shanghai, China, driving innovation and advancement forward.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates in 30 countries.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and healthcare applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity. Learn more at syensqo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

