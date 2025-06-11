Inspire Event Management (a division of Inspire Group of Companies Ltd.) proudly presents the inaugural United in Treaty Conference – Asserting Our Rights, Protecting Our Future

EDMONTON, AB, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The United in Treaty Conference will take place on June 25–26, 2025 at the Edmonton Inn, Edmonton, Alberta. This landmark gathering will bring together First Nation leaders, Treaty Elders, scholars, and community members from across Canada for two days of impactful dialogue, education, and unity.

We are honoured to welcome keynote speakers including Dr. Leroy Little Bear, Sol Sanderson, Wallace Fox, and Minor Chief Regena Crowchild—all highly respected voices in the advancement of Indigenous rights, sovereignty, and Treaty education. Elder participation will guide the spirit and direction of the conference, including the presence of Elder Brian Littlechief and Dr. Mike Bruised Head, fluent Blackfoot speaker and ceremonial leader from the Kainai Nation.

United in Treaty will address the foundational significance of Treaties in Canada, while focusing on urgent issues such as Alberta's provincial separation narratives and their implications on Treaty rights. The gathering will explore the legal, political, and spiritual responsibilities of Treaty Peoples, and how to assert inherent rights through internationally recognized systems and frameworks.

Panels will feature Indigenous legal experts, Elders, youth leaders, and political representatives, all working to highlight the collective responsibility to uphold and protect Treaty rights related to land, water, air, and resources.

Inspire Event Management is proud to host the United in Treaty Conference in Edmonton, Alberta. We invite all Nations, organizations, and all individuals committed to Indigenous sovereignty and Treaty education to attend. Sponsorship opportunities and registration details can be found at: www.unitedintreaty.ca

Inspire Event Management is a Division of Inspire Group of Companies Ltd

For further information, please contact: Karen McCarthy, Conference Manager, [email protected], [email protected], 780-628-2227