Indigenous Child Welfare Conference 2025

EDMONTON, AB, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Inspire Event Management (a division of Inspire Group of Companies Ltd) will be presenting the "Indigenous Child Welfare Conference- Empowering Indigenous Voices"

ICWC 2025 – Indigenous Child Welfare Conference will be held at the Expo Center in Edmonton, AB from April 15th - 17th.

The Conference welcomes Treaty 8 Grand Chief Trevor Mecredi, Chief Desmond Bull of Louie Bull Tribe, Chief Rene Chaboyer of Cumberland House Cree Nation, MLA's Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse and Brooks Arcand-Paul, City of Edmonton Councillor Jo-Anne Wright, Keynote Speaker Cadmus Delorme, previous Chief of Cowessess First Nation as well as many other dignitaries and honored guests. There will be panels from experts in the areas of Jordan's Principle, Coordination Agreements and Bill C-92.

ICWC is supported by stakeholders from Indigenous organizations, the service sector, all levels of provincial and Indigenous governments including Metis, Inuit & First Nations. There is a strong desire to share information on the latest developments such as the legal landscape of developing Indigenous CFS Laws, the changes in Jordan's Principle, how Nations are working through the Coordination Agreement process and the importance of the Band Designate Role. We all have a common desire to help our people and our children. This important gathering is one step for bringing various stakeholders to educate, inform and share valuable information with each other.

Inspire Event Management is proud to host the Indigenous Child Welfare Conference in Edmonton, Alberta. If your organization, community/Nation is interested in sponsoring or attending, please go to: www.icwc.ca

