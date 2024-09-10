Indigenous Child Welfare Conference 2024

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Indigenous Conferences & Events (a division of Inspire Group of Companies Ltd) will be presenting the "Indigenous Child Welfare Conference- Focusing on our Laws…For Our Children"

The themes that this gathering will highlight are:

Bill C-92

CHRT Bill 41

Best Practices in CFS

Indigenous Healing Practices

ICWC is supported by stakeholders from Indigenous organizations, the service sector, all levels of provincial and Indigenous governments including Metis, Inuit & First Nations. There is a strong desire to share information on the latest developments such as the legal landscape of developing Indigenous CFS Laws, the CHRT process and the importance of the needs assessment process. We all have a common desire to help our people and our children. This important gathering is one step for bringing various stakeholders to educate, inform and share valuable information with each other.

ICWC 2024 – Indigenous Child Welfare Conference will be held at the Expo Center in Edmonton, AB from September 16th - 18th.

The Conference welcomes AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, Treaty 8 Grand Chief Trevor Mecredi, Host Nation Chief Sheldon Sunshine and many other dignitaries and honored guests. The AFN Legal team will also be doing a presentation on FNCFS CFSA along with a legal panel from Antonius Law on current legal practices and experiences in CFS.

Indigenous Conferences and Events (ICE) is proud to host the Indigenous Child Welfare Conference in Edmonton, Alberta. If your organization, community/Nation is interested in sponsoring or attending, please go to: www.icwc.ca

SOURCE Inspire Group of Companies Ltd

For further information, please contact: Karen McCarthy, [email protected] | [email protected], Indigenous Conferences & Events, P: 780-245-5949