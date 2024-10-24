Unique Experiences Coming to CF Sherway Gardens!

Featuring an exciting lineup of events in partnership with Ontario Science Centre, National Geographic and CAMP

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - CF Sherway Gardens is pleased to announce an exciting lineup of unique, family-friendly experiences coming to the centre this fall and winter, including two interactive exhibitions in partnership with Ontario Science Centre, the North American debut of a National Geographic photo exhibit, special family-friendly experiences with CAMP, and the return of several beloved seasonal events.

"As one of the top shopping centres in the country, we're dedicated to creating memorable experiences that extend beyond our exceptional retail and dining offerings," commented Liem Vu, General Manager, CF Sherway Gardens. "Entertainment adds an extra dimension to our overall shopping experience and we're thrilled to partner with leading brands and organizations to delight our guests."

Halloween Fest!

With autumn in full swing, CF Sherway Gardens is delighted to host Halloween Fest on Saturday, October 26th from 11am - 2pm, featuring a variety of free activities to get kids and adults into the spirit of the season. Halloween Fest includes a dance party, a photo booth, a pumpkin decorating class, face decorating and kids are encouraged to dress up and join a trick-or-treat trail throughout the mall to visit participating retailers.

Celebrating Diwali

To celebrate the Festival of Lights, CF Sherway Gardens is thrilled to welcome Bollywood dancers for special performances on October 29th, October 30th and November 1st. Created in partnership with Bollywood Dance School the free events will take place in Centre Court. Leading up to Diwali, the centre will also host complimentary clay diya decorating workshops where guests of all ages are invited to decorate their own traditional tea light holder to enjoy at home.

Ontario Science Centre Exhibitions

The centre is proud to partner with the Ontario Science Centre to bring science-packed family fun with a temporary satellite location at CF Sherway Gardens featuring two interactive exhibitions. Located in the space formerly occupied by Nordstrom, the ticketed exhibitions include Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks, running from November 6, 2024 until January 19, 2025 featuring 20 of the world's most iconic skyscrapers constructed entirely of LEGO® bricks. Constructed in awe-inspiring architectural detail, the exhibition includes the CN Tower, the Empire State Building, Shanghai Tower and more. Visitors of all ages can create and build their own "tower of tomorrow" using the thousands of LEGO bricks available in the hands-on construction areas.

The second exhibition entitled, Circus! is a spectacular hands-on experience that explores how math, physics and anatomy make circus feats possible. Open from November 6, 2024 until March 16, 2025, thrill-seekers can safely walk the tightrope, discover the secrets of the sword swallower, spin plates and learn about science under the big top.

National Geographic Photo Exhibition

From November 15, 2024 to April 2025, the centre will be home to an exclusive National Geographic photo exhibition. Entitled: Spectacle: Rare and Astonishing Photographs, the exhibition is making its North American debut at CF Sherway Gardens, featuring 60 images that explore four themes highlighting moments of celebration and moments of chaos, surprise, beauty and awe. This ticketed event will be held across from Entrance 5 next to Trade Secrets.

CAMP Activity Zone

From November 15th to December 30th, the centre is partnering with CAMP, a leading family experience company to introduce the CAMP Activity Zone. Hosted in Hudson's Bay Court, the event features highly engaging activities available for purchase to play on-site and take home. Guests can get their hands messy and craft their own tub of CAMP's signature slime, make crafts and check out the merch table or have fun decking out the sequin wall. The CAMP Activity Zone will also be hosted at CF Rideau Centre in Ottawa.

CF Sherway Gardens Holiday Market

Back by popular demand, CF Sherway Gardens is pleased to announce the return of the

CF Holiday Market from November 28th to December 23rd. Transforming Centre Court into an exciting marketplace, the CF Holiday Market features vibrant holiday decor, festive activities, an interactive selfie station, and a unique lineup of vendors.

Guests are invited to browse for gift items from vendors, brought in by Building Community Inc, who will be selling a variety of goods ranging from home decor, to holiday snacks and treats, apparel and accessories, personal beauty and seasonal merchandise.

For more information on these experiences, including ticket info, and other events happening at the centre, please visit: https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/property/cf-sherway-gardens .

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

Media Contacts: Anna Ng, Cadillac Fairview, [email protected], 416-598-8246; Deanna Natalizio, North Strategic, [email protected], 416-844-0798