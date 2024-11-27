Union Winter - presented by TD brings back popular Roller Express

Union Station becomes ultimate destination for your holiday and winter needs

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Union Station will let the good times roll, bringing back Union Winter presented by TD for the 2024 winter season. The featured experience will be the return of the popular Roller Express, a free indoor roller-skating rink located in the iconic TD West Carriageway - located on the lower level near the sit-down restaurants closest to York Street – within Union Station including free music performances, holiday shopping and great eats to fuel your winter season.

Two skaters take a sping around the rink at the Roller Express. (CNW Group/Osmington, (Union Station) Inc)

Starting November 28, 2024 through February 2, 2025, the Roller Express provides 5,500 square feet of skating surface, plus a skating trail that leads into the carriageway tunnel, animated with lights for a fun retro vibe. The rink will be open daily to the public, offering free skate and safety gear rentals, DJ skate nights, lessons and giveaways! Activities include:

Free roller skating experience open to the public from Monday – Sunday

DJ Skate Nights with Union Beats – sponsored by TD: Fridays 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

19+ Winter Mixers: Saturdays 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. , with live DJs. Each guest will receive one drink, alcoholic or non-Alcoholic, courtesy of Muskoka Brewery.

, with live DJs. Free roller-skating lessons: Tuesdays 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

All guests must pre-register at torontounion.ca/tdunionwinter/registration for a 2-hour timeslot within the hours of operation (slots will be released weekly). Worried time slots will be booked up? Eligible TD Credit Cardholders will get Priority Line Access to Roller Express at the York Kiosk. This exclusive perk offers eligible TD Credit Cardholders, plus up to 4 guests, priority entry access just by showing their eligible TD Credit Card to the Union Station staff member and filling out the waiver required to participate in the roller rink experience.

"We are incredibly excited to be bringing Union Winter presented by TD back for another season. Each year, this activation brings people across the city together to enjoy fun activities and create lasting memories with their family, friends and loved ones," said Michael Armstrong, Vice President, North American Brand & Sponsorships, TD Bank Group. "We're always looking for ways to support communities above and beyond our banking offerings and thanks to our incredible collaborators at Union Station, we are able to enjoy another year of roller skating, great music and delicious food and drinks."

Rink Operational Hours

Sunday to Friday: 11am to 8:30pm

Saturday: 1am – 6pm all ages, 6:30pm – 11pm 19+

– all ages, – 19+ Closed: Christmas Eve ( December 24 ) Christmas Day ( December 25 ) Boxing Day ( December 26 )



Please note that children 12 and under must wear full protective gear (helmet, elbow pads, knee pads, wrist guards) and must be supervised by an adult.

In addition to the Roller Express, other Union Winter-presented by TD activities around the station include:

Spirio Piano in the West Wing: Monday to Saturday 11:30am to 2pm and 4:30 to 6:30pm

and Live Music and concerts in the West Wing Thursdays in December: 5:30 to 6:30pm

12 Days of Giveaways and scavenger hunt

More details can be found at torontounion.ca/tdunionwinter

"Transforming Union Station into a world-class destination has always been Osmington's vision" said Lawrence Zucker, CEO of Osmington Inc. "It is a community hub, offering free and accessible programs for all, with a carefully curated selection of retail for all your shopping needs. With the upcoming opening of Shake Shack and many other unique food offerings, Union will be the go-to place this winter season and we can't wait to welcome people to explore the station."

The Roller Express rink can again be found in the TD West Carriageway, a named space at Union Station, located on the lower level near the sit-down restaurants closest to York Street. This space was originally used as access for carriages for pickups and drop-offs and, as part of the Union Station Revitalization Project, has been enclosed in a glass roof that provides unique and stunning views of the surrounding area and CN Tower.

About Union

In 2009, Osmington (Union Station) Inc., a subsidiary of Osmington Inc., entered into an agreement with the City of Toronto to become the retail developer of Union Station pursuant to a 75-year head lease. With 300,000 daily visitors, Union Station is Canada's busiest building. Through its curation of retail and culinary tenants, cultural programming and partnership activations, Union strives to be one of the world's most engaging civic experiences. www.torontounion.ca | Follow us on social @torontounion

SOURCE Osmington, (Union Station) Inc