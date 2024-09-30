Union Station's Foodie Aisle opens new eateries - Starting in October, the Foodie Aisle will swap new market-style options

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Union's Foodie Aisle is nestled on the lower level of the station with a direct connection to Scotiabank Arena. Whether you're heading to a game, meeting up with friends, or on your way home, the Foodie Aisle is the ultimate food lover's destination. This row of market-style options is undergoing its first rotation of new vendors in October, welcoming Azul, Tut's Egyptian and Blondies Pizza.

The Foodie Aisle was designed with turnkey booths that feature new vendors every few years that respond to Toronto's vibrant food scene. With rotating food options like dim sum, pizza, sandwiches, tacos, fried chicken, and more - the Foodie Aisle caters to all tastes. These food stalls are part of Union Station's continued revitalization spearheaded by Osmington Inc. that is midway through unveiling a mix of over 75 retailers in the country's busiest transit hub.

Originally opened in 2021 with five vendors, the Foodie Aisle offers a diverse selection of cuisine from some of the city's top local chefs. Union has become a home to international brands like Sephora and Nespresso, and Union Market which offers grocery and specialty food items from Kibo, Egg Club, Patties Express and more. Foodie Aisle is an urban culinary experience not to be missed!

"Union is becoming a destination for food lovers," says Lawrence Zucker, CEO of Osmington Inc. "Toronto is one of the best food cities in the world and visitors and residents will continue to see new and exciting food options at Union that reflect our city's diverse food culture, matched with the convenience of finding it all under one roof."

Foodie Aisle will feature:

AZUL – Opening Early Oct

With a mission to redefine quick service Mexican cuisine, AZUL brings the vibrant flavors and rich heritage of Mexican cuisine to every dish. The culinary philosophy, defined by talented Executive Chef Joao Medina, is simple yet profound: to deliver authentic, delicious, and high-quality Mexican food without compromise.

Tut's Egyptian– Opening Early Oct

Since opening their first location on King & Portland, Tut's have since expanded into Mississauga and Oakville. The modernized menu specializing in Egyptian sandwiches appeals to anyone looking for a unique quick food experience you can't find anywhere else in the GTA.

Blondies Pizza- Opening Early Nov

Blondies Pizza was born in the heart of Leslieville in 2018 and has quickly risen to become a beloved pizzeria with a passion for combining tradition with innovation, crafting classic signature New York style pizzas with top quality toppings and ingredients.

Returning - Mean Bao

The sixth outpost for this popular eatery, Mean Bao's dim sum inspired menu offers a delicious selection of pillowy soft bao filled with savoury ingredients such as pork belly or braised beef and made to order steamed dumplings.

Returning – MightyBird

Presenting a range of chef-crafted, premium chicken dishes MightyBird beckons you into a world of exciting tastes through an innovative menu, top-tier ingredients, and craveable flavours.

