Explore Union Station after dark!

Union Station has a multidisciplinary vision to host free public programming year-round, and Union Art Crawl is the perfect way to experience it all. The station will be host to seven art projects, including grand-scale Indigenous work by Luke and August Swinson, artwork as part of the Toronto Biennial of Art, and new permanent artwork being unveiled at Blue Bovine restaurant, a concept by the Liberty Group.

Late night activities also include free live programming, including jazz performances by Rudy Ray, and DJ's Sarabi and SPEXDABOSS spinning all night long and culminating in a DJ party in Union Station's Great Hall. For those who need a late-night snack, free samples and giveaways will give you a taste of Union Station's Foodie Aisle vendors and other retailers. Some shops will also have exclusive deals for one night only.

"At Union everything – food, shopping and events – is considered programming," says Syma Shah, Executive Director of Programming. "Through our curation of retail and culinary tenants, cultural programming and partnership activations, Union Art Crawl is a prime example of the vision for Union Station – an engaging civic experience that celebrates creativity, diversity and connectedness."

All the Union Art Crawl activities and offerings can be found summarized in a handy pamphlet which will be available for visitors to pick up onsite.

Details:

When: Oct 5th from 7pm-12am

Where: Union Station, 65 Front Street West

About Osmington

In 2009, Osmington (Union Station) Inc., a subsidiary of Osmington Inc., entered into an agreement with the City of Toronto to become the retail developer of Union Station pursuant to a 75-year head lease. With more than 300,000 daily visitors, Union Station is Canada's busiest transit hub. Through its curation of retail and culinary tenants, cultural programming and partnership activations, Union strives to be one of the world's most engaging civic experiences. Visit http://www.torontounion.ca or follow @torontounion on socials.

