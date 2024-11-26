UNION: MAKE LIFE MORE AFFORDABLE FOR PERSONAL SUPPORT WORKERS

SEIU Healthcare Calls on Federal Government to Take Action for Canada's Lowest Paid Healthcare Workers

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - SEIU Healthcare is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to make life more affordable for Personal Support Workers by creating a new PSW Tax Credit in the upcoming Fall Economic Statement. The government can reinvest $1.7 billion set aside in the federal budget to improve PSW wages, which has yet to actually reach workers. SEIU Healthcare estimates a refundable Personal Support Worker Tax Credit would be revenue neutral over five years and provide up to $1,100 or more to 336,000 PSWs across Canada by this tax year.

PSWs play a critical role in the healthcare system, but are underpaid and overworked, with many leaving the profession. Prime Minister Trudeau recognized that to ensure Canadians get the care they need, especially in home care, more needs to be done to hire and retain workers, and the best way to do that was to put more money in their pockets. While money was allocated in federal budgets, there has been little to no progress made in negotiating how to invest that money with provinces and territories. In the meantime, inflation has skyrocketed, raising the cost of everything. A recent union survey reveals that 1-in-5 PSWs rely on food banks.

SEIU is calling on the Government of Canada to reallocate funding set aside in previous budgets for a revenue neutral tax credit that would finally provide affordability relief directly to PSWs. A refundable PSW Tax Credit would be modelled on prior measures to aid volunteer fire fighters or to help teachers purchase school supplies. It would also strengthen and enhance the affordability measures recently announced by the government including GST cuts on essential items, which SEIU supports.

Legislation to enact this tax credit could be introduced with the Fall Economic Statement or separately this fall, and if passed swiftly with support of parliament, could take effect in time for people to benefit this spring.

"Prime Minister Trudeau promised in 2021 to increase wages for Personal Support Workers and those workers are still waiting for action. While the federal government had planned to work with provinces and territories to make these investments, life is only getting more unaffordable while these workers are forced to wait. Care can't wait and the federal government should stop waiting and take action by using the funding to create a new PSW Tax Credit that would finally get these workers the money they were promised. SEIU supports the government's recent GST cuts on everyday essentials and related measures to put money back in the hands of Canadians. Now is the time to do more for PSWs, using federal dollars already set aside, to make life for Canada's lowest paid healthcare workers even more affordable." – Sharleen Stewart, SEIU International Canadian Vice-President

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) represents 2-million members across the United States , Puerto Rico , and Canada – including 125,000 across Canada .

, , and – including 125,000 across . SEIU Healthcare is a local that represents over 60,000 healthcare workers in Ontario .

. According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information in 2024, the number of vacant PSW positions has quadrupled since 2015.

The Liberal Party of Canada promised in the 2021 federal election to raise PSW wages to at least $25 /hr and allocated $1.7 billion in 2023 for this purpose. The money remains allocated but unspent.

promised in the 2021 federal election to raise PSW wages to at least /hr and allocated in 2023 for this purpose. The money remains allocated but unspent. According to the Bank of Canada , inflation has risen over 12% since funding was first promised.

, inflation has risen over 12% since funding was first promised. A survey of SEIU Healthcare members in July found 1-in-5 PSWs report a reliance on food banks.

