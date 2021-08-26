Uninterrupted Canada Signs Agreement with Christine Sinclair and Envision Sports & Entertainment for Production of "SINC": The Christine Sinclair Story

The original documentary chronicles the life and times of Canada's greatest soccer player and her athletic and personal journey to becoming a Canadian icon, and is set to air in 2022 on TSN and Crave



TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Athlete empowerment brand UNINTERRUPTED Canada in partnership with Bell Media, today announced an agreement to produce "SINC": The Christine Sinclair Story, an original documentary that charts the rise of Canada's greatest soccer player through both an athletic lens and a tale of humanity, and compassion. Airing in 2022 on TSN and Crave, production and principal photography will commence in Fall 2021.

"Producing strong character-driven content that focuses on confident, ambitious female athletes with a mission, is central to who we are," said Karen Volden, Vice President of Production for UNINTERRUPTED Canada. "That's why it was so important to tell Christine's story in a dynamic way and champion her extraordinary journey as we continue to show how athletes can inspire future generations both on and off the pitch."

"My goal with the women's national team has always been to elevate Canada's position on the world stage," said Sinclair. "I'm excited that our story of determination, teamwork and heart can be told as we seek to inspire all generations of Canadian soccer players and fans. I'm also hoping that my story can serve to inspire and empower girls and women pursuing their own dreams, whatever they might be."

Sinclair's talents stand out amongst Canada's athletic greats. She made her debut with the senior national team at the age of 16 at the 2000 Algarve Cup where she scored her first international goal. Since then, she has become one of the games most accomplished players, winning three Olympic medals, including a Gold Medal at the recent Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, becoming the world's all-time leader in international goals scored for both men and women, and the first soccer player to win the Lou Marsh Award as Canadian Athlete of the Year.

