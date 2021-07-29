Uninterrupted Canada in Partnership with the Springhill Company and Bell Media Announce the Production of "Black Ice"

LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Drake, and Adel 'Future' Nur act as Executive Producers for the full-length feature documentary that chronicles the history, influence and racialized journey of Black hockey players and explores the topic of systemic racism in the game

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - UNINTERRUPTED Canada in partnership with DreamCrew's subsidiary, DreamCrew Entertainment, The SpringHill Company and Bell Media today announced the production of a full-length original documentary feature titled BLACK ICE. The film will explore the journey of Black hockey players from the creation of The Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes to the modern-day NHL, highlighting their often overlooked and marginalized contributions to the game. BLACK ICE will elevate these individuals who passionately followed a dream to play a sport that continues to be plagued by racial inequity and their collective aspirations to change a sport's culture. Production and principal photography are currently underway on this project.

Led by UNINTERRUPTED Canada, co-founded by CEO Scott Moore and Chief Content Officer Vinay Virmani, in partnership with multi award-winning artist, entrepreneur and Executive Producer, Drake, Black Ice is an ideal reflection of the platform's continued mission as an athlete empowerment brand and authentic storytelling platform.

For the complete release, click here.

SOURCE Bell Media

For further information: Uninterrupted Canada: James Lamont (c) 416.859.5870, [email protected]; Bell Media: Rob Duffy, (c) 416.802.3319, [email protected], Hannah Carver, (c) 905.351.2023, [email protected]

Related Links

bellmedia.ca

