UNINTERRUPTED Canada in Partnership with Crossover Films and Bell Media Announce the Production of "THE GRIZZLIE TRUTH"

An original documentary feature that chronicles one superfan's search for truth and redemption for her hometown NBA team, the Vancouver Grizzlies

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - UNINTERRUPTED Canada in partnership with Crossover Films and Bell Media today announced the production of a full-length original documentary feature titled THE GRIZZLIE TRUTH. The film explores the mysterious departure of the Vancouver Grizzlies NBA franchise through the eyes of director and superfan Kathleen S. Jayme. Her search, 25 years after the team left, explores the unique and remarkable untold story behind the franchise's downfall and the impact it had on the community. Much more than a sports story, THE GRIZZLIE TRUTH is a blend of mystery, mixed with a comedy of errors and a true underdog epic that drives Jayme's search for the truth about what happened to the franchise. Production and principal photography are currently underway with a theatrical debut with Photon Films set for Fall 2022 and broadcast debut with Bell Media in Winter 2022.

"I am so honoured to be able to tell the story of a team that means so much to me and so many other fans and ballers that were impacted by the Vancouver Grizzlies," said Director Kathleen S. Jayme. "This untold story has stuck with me for two decades, and I'm so excited to partner with Bell Media, UNINTERRUPTED Canada, and all our partners to share the epic journey of the Vancouver Grizzlies and explore the powerful connection fans have with their hometown team, win or lose."

THE GRIZZLIE TRUTH pays tribute to the franchise that connected a city and sparked a passion for the game of basketball in Jayme and other young fans. For many, the Vancouver Grizzlies were more than just a team – they taught a community to dream big and keep persevering. Even though the team only existed in the city for six seasons, its legacy lives on throughout Vancouver and within the many lifelong basketball fans that it created throughout British Columbia.

