Unifor wins jobs at Adient

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor members at Adient won a new product line for the Ford F-150 that is projected to create between 70 to 100 jobs at the automotive parts manufacturer in Tillsonburg, Ontario.

In April, Unifor bargained a new collective agreement for members of Local 1859 at Adient. The addition of the F-150 product line is a result of the commitments Unifor won in the re-negotiated collective agreement.

"This is a big win for our independent parts supplier (IPS) members, the town of Tillsonburg, and the entire region," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "At bargaining tables like this one, Unifor members are leading the fight to keep good union jobs in Canada."

The addition of the Ford F-150 product line is not only likely to create new jobs but may also create new apprenticeship opportunities as well.

"The significance of this development can't be understated," said Lorraine Sinclair, President of Unifor Local 1859. "It's a win for our high seniority members who have been on layoff for as much as one or two years and for precariously employed young people who can now find a good union job at home in Tillsonburg."

