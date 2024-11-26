Unifor will continue to fight for strengthened workers' rights following N.S. election

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor commits to continue the fight to strengthen workers' rights in Nova Scotia following the re-election of the Progressive Conservative government with a second majority win.

"Workers' rights have never been more important and our union will continue to defend and promote the interests of all working people in Nova Scotia," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Workers are the economy. Without workers, nothing is built, moved, cared for, sold or purchased and we must be the top priority for Premier Houston as he sets his new government's agenda."

In the upcoming session, the union vows to continue to fight for an improved health care system that includes better pay for health care workers and for the speedy passage of provincial anti-scab legislation that would prevent employers from needlessly prolonging labour disputes with the use of scabs during strikes or lockouts.

"We have proof that workers' voices can and do make a difference," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "Unifor is ready to meet, to talk about issues important to workers and their families and to continue to advocate for changes to make workers' lives better and their work safer."

Unifor engages with politicians regularly to advocate for workers. The union has successfully championed initiatives in Nova Scotia, most recently with the campaign to pass legislation to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic.

Murray was with three Unifor members in the legislature on September 12, 2024 when Premier Houston made an about-face on passing legislation to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic. She credits this change of mind to the premier hearing directly from workers.

"We have to be willing to speak out to those in power when we want something done," said Murray. "Following tonight's election result, there is now nothing standing in the way of Premier Houston fulfilling the promises he has made to fix health care, improve affordability, and act in Nova Scotians' best interests."

