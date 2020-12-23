Unifor welcomes offshore funding for workers

"Offshore oil and gas has provided good jobs and important economic activity on the East Coast for decades," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Strategic public funds in short-term support for this important industry must benefit workers first, not shareholders."

First announced by the federal government on September 16, the Fund allocated more than $320 million for safety, maintenance and upgrades, and stimulating employment. However, recent layoffs of workers at Husky suggest the new public funds have not been properly allocated.

"Workers, their families, and their communities need support during the pandemic," said Dias, "Employers must be held accountable for the public funds they receive."

Unifor offshore workers and their supporters held a large rally at the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature on September 16, 2020 to call on all levels of government to help stabilize the industry to reverse layoffs and ensure that the sector can come out of the COVID-19 economic downturn intact.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via Facetime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

