Unifor welcomes NSNDP Leader Claudia Chender to Atlantic Regional Council

HALIFAX, NS, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - More than 250 delegates, guests and staff gathered at the Unifor Atlantic Regional Council will welcome Nova Scotia NDP Leader Claudia Chender on July 12.

The NSNDP tabled anti-scab legislation while federal anti-scab legislation was receiving all-party support, and while Unifor members at CN Autoport were on strike and being replaced by scabs. Unifor is calling for all-party support and the passing of anti-scab legislation in every province and territory.

There will be a media availability following Claudia Chender's remarks.

Media must register at the desk outside the plenary hall and have cameras set up in the designated area by 9:30 a.m.

WHO: Claudia Chender, Leader, NSNDP;

Lana Payne, Unifor National President;

Jennifer Murray, Unifor Atlantic Regional Director;

Members from CN Autoport WHEN: Wednesday, June 12, 9:45 a.m. WHERE: Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle St., Room C1-C2

