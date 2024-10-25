Unifor welcomes New Flyer manufacturing investment

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The enhancement of the New Flyer facilities in Winnipeg demonstrates that Canada can compete globally in the advanced manufacturing sector.

"Unifor members help make New Flyer a sought-after green transportation producer around the world," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Today's investment shows that Canada's manufacturing sector can thrive with vision and strategic investments and an industrial strategy that has creating good Canadian union jobs at its heart."

The $38-million investment from the provincial and federal government will help ensure the facility will increase Canadian content in new electric and fuel cell buses starting in fall 2025. The company estimates that 250 additional good jobs will be created.

"Union-made transit vehicles are an investment in the community and a greener future," said Unifor Western Director Gavin McGarrigle. "Our members are proud of what they do, building some of the best transit in North America."

Unifor advocates for Canadian content requirements in transit vehicle procurement across the country in order to create good jobs and economic growth.

Unifor Local 3003 represents more that 700 workers at the facility.

