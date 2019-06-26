Unifor welcomes new clean transportation agreement

OTTAWA, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government is showing climate leadership by entering a new agreement with California to cooperate on greenhouse gas pollution from vehicles, says Unifor.

"Climate change is real," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "We are pleased to see the Government of Canada being proactive in meeting our Paris Accord commitments."

The agreement signed today with California—the world's fifth largest economy—aims to create closer cooperation on government regulations in areas like fuel standards and zero-emission vehicles while working with industry on green job creation. Unifor says fuel standards are an important part of using Canadian natural resources for a greener future, and the union supports allowing the regulatory process to determine the next steps.

"Innovation in the auto and energy sectors are critical to fighting climate change," said Scott Doherty, Executive Assistant to the Unifor National President. "Reducing pollution and creating good jobs can, and should, go hand in hand. As industries evolve, it will also be critical for Canada to have a just transition strategy so no worker is left behind."

As Canada's largest union in the private sector, Unifor represents thousands of workers in Canada's auto and energy sectors, including related industries.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at ian.boyko@unifor.org or 778-903-6549 (cell).

