Unifor welcomes new aerospace innovation zone and calls for a national industrial strategy

MONTREAL, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor welcomes the Quebec government's creation of a new aerospace innovation zone in Greater Montreal. Espace Aéro helps meet the aerospace industry's needs identified by key stakeholders and reflects the strategic role it plays in Quebec's economy. This initiative will help strengthen Montreal's position as one of the world's leading aerospace industrial centres and improve future prospects for thousands of the sector's workers.

"We are calling on the federal government to renew its commitment to the Canadian aerospace sector. Work must begin now with all industry stakeholders to develop a truly national aerospace industrial strategy," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "In the face of stiff international competition, with many countries adopting strategic frameworks and targeted support measures, it is crucial that Canada acts decisively."

While Unifor stands ready to work with the Quebec government, businesses and other industry players to ensure the success of this new innovation zone and a prosperous future for Quebec aerospace, the union has also called on Ottawa to take action and fully capitalize on Quebec's investments.

"Investing in aerospace research and development is essential to ensure the long-term viability of this industry and protect high quality, good jobs, particularly given the many challenges this sector has faced since the pandemic," said Daniel Cloutier, Quebec Director of Unifor. "All Unifor members active in the cluster will benefit from today's announcements, particularly at Pratt & Whitney Canada, Bombardier, CAE and Héroux-Devtek.

