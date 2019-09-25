Unifor welcomes innovative recruitment opportunities for N.S. long-term care

HALIFAX, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor members welcome the provincial government's announcement today at Northwood Manor to address recruitment and retention issues in long-term care with innovative new opportunities.

"Our members are relieved to finally see forward movement to address the chronic recruitment and retention issues, particularly for Continuing Care Assistants in the long-term care sector," said Linda MacNeil, Unifor Atlantic Regional Director. "We hope to see more CCAs on the floor as a result of these measures and continued efforts by the provincial government to improve the state of our long-term care sector."

A plan to allow Registered Nurses (RNs) and Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) with lapsed licenses due to retirement or time away from work to be permitted to work as CCAs is a good start, as there is a desperate need for qualified workers in the province. The ability for internationally-trained nurses to work as CCAs after they garner approval from the college and while they await their written exams to work in their specific field should also help alleviate the CCA shortage.

Unifor members and leaders have been outspoken about issues facing long-term care workers and residents for years, fighting for increased funding, better recruitment and retention strategies and an overall shift in how the government prioritizes the long-term care sector.

"It's been hard for members to deal with the funding cuts and increasing workloads," said Angela Downey, Business Agent for Unifor Local 4606, the local representing more than 450 workers at Northwood Manor. "These workers want nothing more than to be able to provide the best care for their residents. I hope this marks a turning point toward the improvement of working conditions for long-term care workers in the province."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy, including more than 30,000 in health care. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: please contact Unifor Communications National Representative Hamid Osman at hamid.osman@unifor.org or 647-448-2823 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

