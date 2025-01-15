Unifor welcomes GO train funding that supports jobs for members at Alstom

THUNDER BAY, ON, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor welcomes today's Ontario commitment to spend nearly $500 million to refurbish 181 GO Transit bi-level rail coaches, which is expected to support hundreds of jobs for Unifor Local 1075 members at the Alstom facility in Thunder Bay.

"This investment extends the life of the manufacturing facility in Thunder Bay and introduces some near-term stability for hundreds of Unifor members and their families," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"At a time when Canada is under attack from Trump's tariff threats, investment in Canadian made products, including transit vehicles becomes even more significant and necessary."

During the announcement, Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said this investment is part of the ongoing service expansion across the GO rail network and will support manufacturing jobs and economic prosperity in northwestern Ontario.

"Unifor has always stated that investing in Made-in-Canada transportation vehicles, prioritizing supporting our local industries and strengthening Canada's economy and creating sustainable jobs should be a priority for all levels of government," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi.

"Unifor members are ready to build the trains, transit cars, planes and automobiles of the future."

The Alstom plant workers in Thunder Bay will refurbish the bi-level coaches– extending the train cars' service life by 20 years and supporting the province's GO Expansion program, which aims to deliver two-way, all-day service to Oshawa, Burlington, Kitchener, Stouffville and Barrie.

The first cars to be refurbished at the plant are expected in 2027.

"It puts our minds at ease that we do have a future going forward," said Unifor Local 1075 President Justin Roberts.

"It is also great to hear ministers that seem to understand our situation and how important Ontario and Canadian manufacturing is. I will take this as a great win today."

Governments in Canada will spend tens of billions of dollars on transit vehicles in the coming years. In a sector valued at $2.9 billion GDP in recent years, leveraging this procurement to maximize Canadian content means procuring trusted, reliable vehicles that support Canadian jobs.

As part of its 2025 federal budget submission that emphasized an economic plan and industrial strategy for workers, Unifor pushed for the Canadian government to invest in public transit.

Historically, the Alstom plant has been the largest private sector employer in Thunder Bay. Unifor Local 1075 members work at the Thunder Bay plant, manufacturing multi-level trains and Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway cars.

The spill-over benefits will reach across the province. Every job maintained at the Bombardier facility in Thunder Bay supports an additional 1.5 to 2.5 full-time jobs in Canada, many of them in Ontario, and even in the Greater Toronto Area.

There are 2,000 Unifor members build buses and light rail vehicles in six manufacturing facilities across the country. From Winnipeg and Thunder Bay to Sainte-Claire, Que. and Ste. Eustache., Que.

In November, the federal government announced it was investing $758 million towards the purchase of 55 new TTC subway cars for Line 2. It is the union's expectation that the pending subway car procurement and the addition jobs it creates from that purchase must be secured in the Alstom Thunder Bay plant.

