Amazon workers win certification in Delta B.C.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The B.C. Labour Relations Board (LRB) has sided with Unifor and awarded union certification to workers at the Amazon facility in Delta, B.C.

"Workers at Amazon organized against very difficult odds, but they've slayed the giant," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "This ruling sends a clear message to companies that bullying workers will only backfire in the end."

The LRB ruling concludes that Amazon's interference in the union drive was egregious to enough undermine the process and agreed with Unifor that certification of the union was the only reasonable remedy. The new Unifor members in Delta can now begin the process of negotiating their first collective bargaining agreement.

"Warehouse workers are better off with a union," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "Unifor will continue to provide support to workers at Amazon facilities across the country to improve working conditions and win fair pay."

Unifor's Warehouse Workers Unite campaign has also been successful at supporting workers at multiple Walmart facilities form a union.

