TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor is calling on all levels of government to take decisive action to protect Canada's aerospace industry amid a new escalation in the Trump Administration's trade war with Canada that threatens to levy tariffs on and decertify Bombardier Global series aircraft and all aircraft made in Canada.

"History is full of examples of the United States weakening and destabilizing Canadian aerospace manufacturing, from the Avro Arrow to the Bombardier C Series, and now Trump is threatening our world-class Global jet program. Canadian aerospace workers in Montreal, Toronto and beyond build cutting-edge aircraft that compete literally at the highest levels," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Make no mistake, this latest threat is a continued attack on Canada's industrial economy and good union jobs."

Unifor is also concerned that this inflammatory escalation in the U.S.-initiated trade war against Canada will further undermine Canadian industrial capacity, good jobs, and national sovereignty, while dangerously politicizing airworthiness certification processes that exist to protect public safety.

"Politicizing aircraft certification is deeply troubling," said Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier. "We are calling on the Canadian government to contact their U.S. counterparts immediately to defuse this situation and to take concrete action here at home to strengthen our resilience and protect our jobs."

The union is urging the federal government to intervene and find a quick resolution that protects Canadian aerospace workers and the broader sector.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews please contact Unifor Communications National Representative David Molenhuis at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 575-7453.